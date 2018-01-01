Behavior

How Do Your Social Media Habits Compare to the Average Person's?
Social Media

How Do Your Social Media Habits Compare to the Average Person's?

The average person spends over five years of his or her life on social media. And the time teens spend will blow your mind.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
10 'Bad' Habits That Are Actually Signs You're Smarter Than You Think
Habits

10 'Bad' Habits That Are Actually Signs You're Smarter Than You Think

In small doses, same 'bad' habits can be part of a healthy lifestyle.
Shana Lebowitz | 6 min read
5 Simple Ways to Handle Nepotism in the Workplace
Nepotism

5 Simple Ways to Handle Nepotism in the Workplace

The boss giving opportunities to friends and family members over you can be maddening. Here's what to do.
Carolyn Sun | 7 min read
How to Stay Positive When Startup Life Gets You Down
Lifestyle

How to Stay Positive When Startup Life Gets You Down

Sometimes life just sucks. Resist the urge to conclude that you suck, too.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
Think You Sound Confident and in Control? Your Voice Says Otherwise.
Behavior

Think You Sound Confident and in Control? Your Voice Says Otherwise.

Turns out you use different pitches with different types of people. It's a matter of dominance.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
The One System That Changes Employees' Behavior
Behavior

The One System That Changes Employees' Behavior

Find out the four steps you can put in place to create a productive, effective workforce.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read
The 4 Types of People You'll Meet When Networking
Networking

The 4 Types of People You'll Meet When Networking

Make networking opportunities more meaningful by connecting with contacts at their level.
Ivan Misner | 2 min read
Think You Understand Proper Etiquette? Try Answering These 5 Social Quandaries.
Behavior

Think You Understand Proper Etiquette? Try Answering These 5 Social Quandaries.

It might be time to go back to school.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
5 Essential Lessons My Clients Taught Me in 2016
Leadership

5 Essential Lessons My Clients Taught Me in 2016

Entrepreneurship can be a bumpy, even scary, ride that's often full of surprises.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
7 Tips for Handling Hostility Wisely
Behavior

7 Tips for Handling Hostility Wisely

Learn how to effectively respond to mean behavior.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
