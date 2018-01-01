brand ambassadors

Your Company Needs an Innovation Culture, Not an Innovation Team
Company Culture

Company Culture

You don't become an innovative company by hiring a few people to work on it while everybody else goes through the motions.
David Nichols | 6 min read
Your Startup's Most Important Investment Is Customer Education
brand ambassadors

brand ambassadors

Turn your customers into cheerleaders with these strategies to boost the power of your educational content.
Laura Casselman | 5 min read
Beauty Entrepreneur Bobbi Brown Shares Her Secrets to Building a Brand With a Cult-Like Following
Branding

Branding

In our upcoming episode of 'Tough Love Tuesday,' the woman behind the namesake beauty brand will share what it takes to get a tribe of people to adore your company.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Looking for a Brand Ambassador? Hire a Teacher.
brand ambassadors

brand ambassadors

But, first, here are 4 things you need to know before you hit up the faculty at your kids' school.
Carolyn Parker | 5 min read
4 Ways to Build Your Brand Ambassador Dream Team
brand ambassadors

brand ambassadors

Lyft, The Skimm and others have won followers and market share by attracting ambassadors happy to spread the word in their trusted circles.
Brian Freeman | 7 min read
6 Keys to Increasing Your Revenue in a Declining Market
Marketing

Marketing

King's Hawaiian isn't the cheapest bread, but it's crazy popular. There's a lesson in there for you.
Amy Osmond Cook | 6 min read
Forget The Smoke, Look in the Mirror: The Post-Truth PR Playbook
Company values

Company values

In an increasingly transparent, connected world, artifice and deception fool no one. In the end, your company's only defense against PR disaster is stakeholders' forthright adherence to your highest values, from top to bottom.
Craig Corbett | 11 min read
So, What's a Brand Ambassador and Why Are They Important?
brand ambassadors

brand ambassadors

Nobody does sales better than anybody who has bought a product and is raving about it to their friends.
Derek Newton | 4 min read
Mike Tyson and His Face Tattoo Will Represent New Bitcoin Digital Wallet Product
Bitcoin

Bitcoin

'Mike Tyson's Digital Wallet' is a mainstream service that lets consumers buy and sell bitcoin at any bitcoin ATM.
Ethan Wolff-Mann | 2 min read
3 Ways to Turn Employees Into Brand Ambassadors
brand ambassadors

brand ambassadors

The pinnacle of employee engagement is a team that sincerely advocates for the brand.
Zeynep Ilgaz | 4 min read
