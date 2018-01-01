Business Blogging

8 Businesses for Entrepreneurs Seeking Success Working From Home
Freelancers

More and more people are opting to take freelance jobs, giving them a flexible schedule and a handsome paycheck.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Why Your Small Business Must Start a Blog
Online Marketing

A blog is a marketing tool that gives you the opportunity to provide your customer with information and position value.
Mike Kappel | 10 min read
Welcome to Guest Blogging 101
Guest Blogging

The first step is to produce an amazing piece of writing that stands out from the crowd.
David Koji | 6 min read
Use Competitive Analysis to Make Your Blog Irresistible
Business Blogging

What, exactly, is "amazing content?" Here's how to make sense of industry buzzword advice on content marketing and strategy.
Sherry Gray | 9 min read
5 Steps to Take to Start Your Small Business Blog Today
Blogging

The first step: Get to know WordPress, up close and personal.
Kim Garst | 5 min read
A Simple Guide to Using Multiple Blogging Platforms in Your Content Strategy
Content Marketing

Here is how you can grow and scale your audience on alternative blogging platforms while still maintaining a robust and healthy central blog of your own.
Brian Honigman | 10 min read
How to Automate Your Social Marketing Efforts
Starting a Business

Get social media to work for you by setting up some automatic functions across Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Pinterest and LinkedIn.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
3 Lessons to Learn From BlogHer's Trio of Pioneers
Lessons

Elisa Camahort Page, Jory Des Jardins and Lisa Stone created a community of women's bloggers and a business model. Their guiding principles can be instructive to many startup founders.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 4 min read
Blogging Is an Art But Attracting the Right Audience Is a Science
Blogging

You need knowledge and inspiration to write but finding readers in the vast online world is a step-by-step process.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
The 3 Elements of an Irresistible Blog, Regardless of Your Budget
Blogging

People ignore sales pitches but love stories. Happily, it costs little to tell potential customers the story of you, your business and what you offer.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
