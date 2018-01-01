creative thinking
Ready for Anything
What Smart Entrepreneurs Know About Problem-Solving
Going the extra mile solves your problems more efficiently -- and might just make you smarter along the way.
More From This Topic
creative thinking
How Thinking Like a Designer Can Unlock Organic Growth
To truly grow your business, invest in the things that don't go out of style: quality, freedom and purpose.
Radicals & Visionaries
Unchain Your Mind and Begin to Think Like a Visionary
Conceptual thinking is simply exploring and pondering to find out where an idea leads.
Creativity
5 Ways to Open and Nurture Your Imagination
Ignite the spark of creativity within to boost your business and enhance your life.
Ready for Anything
Why Creativity Is the Most Important Sales Tactic
You need creative solutions to generate leads and boost sales, and creativity just means tweaking how you think about it.
Networking
4 Investments Every Startup Owner Should Make This Year
First, start with the 'Rule of 200,' which will require you to reach out to 10 people per day.
Email Marketing
Why I Emailed a Dog
Having fun with a cold email to a prospect livens up the pitch and betters your odds of a response.
Project Grow
8 Ways to Get Your Team Thinking Creatively Like Children
Want to encourage an anything-goes mindset? Look no further than the pint-sized inspirations around us.
Contests
For $125 and 200 Words You Can Own a Historic Bed and Breakfast
A woman in Maine is giving her country inn to the winner of an essay contest, carrying on the tradition that began in 1993.
Leadership Qualities
9 Habits of High-Performing Business Leaders
These successful professionals share a similar approach to life and work. Here's a concise list of their secrets.