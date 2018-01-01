Data Driven Marketing
Tougher Data Privacy Rules Are a Scammer's Nightmare, but Ethical Marketers Can Stay Calm
The Cambridge Analytica scandal is adding momentum to a global regulatory push.
More From This Topic
Big Data
The One Thing Historical Big Data Can't Tell You
Here are the two most important factors that historical big data can't help you with and exactly how to fix them.
Facebook Marketing
7 Ways That Facebook Ads Can Rock Your Business
But first you have do your part to get those ad campaigns to actually produce results.
Content Marketing
3 Ways Content Can Convert Social Media Fans Into Customers
From determining the best linking opportunities to choosing the best headlines, here is how to turn social-media users into regular visitors and customers.
Digital Marketing
PageRank Is Dead. What Marketers Need Now Is Trust Flow.
With trust flow emerging as the leading driver of search ranking, digital marketers must focus on linking to quality sites.
Big Data
4 Ways a 'Data-Driven' Approach Anticipates Buyer Behavior
Aren't you glad we don't have to rely solely on focus groups and surveys anymore?
Travel Businesses
Indirect Data Is the Travel Industry's Secret Weapon
If travel marketers pay attention to what potential clients are searching for on the Internet and social media, they'll have their best season yet.
Small Businesses
The Top 6 Small-Business Trends on the Rise
Keep an eye out for the following affordable, high-quality small-business services and trends this year.
Thought Leadership
Use Your Marketing Data to Fuel Your Ascent to Thought Leadership
Establish your industry expertise by distilling into writing your understanding of the data you're routinely collecting anyway and sharing it publicly.
Social Media Marketing
6 Ways to Use Social Data for Targeted Marketing
Personalized marketing is all the rage. Use these five data-driven tactics to make sure your marketing messages hit closer to home.
Customer Retention
The Top 7 Customer Retention Tips for Today's Data-Driven Marketers
Customer retention is key to a successful business. Learn how.