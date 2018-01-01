due diligence
Driving Business - Driving Success
5 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Lose Sight of What's Next
If you aren't running in lean-and-hungry mode even after reaching a goal, you're risking everything you've built.
Selling your Business
7 Steps to Qualify Potential Buyers for Your Business
Before getting down to brass tacks, it's crucial to find out who to invest your time in and who's 'just looking.'
Franchises
Don't Make These 5 Risky Franchise Ownership Mistakes
If your goal it is be at home every night with your family, don't open a 24/7 shop.
Closing Deals
Deal or No Deal? Here Are 7 Ways Due Diligence Can Help Before a Final Commitment.
Due diligence might sound daunting, but it's really just an in-depth common-sense risk analysis before closing a business deal.
Sales
Don't Overlook the Sales Power of Knowing Your Audience
Do your due diligence research and communicate what you know so you can create a platform for building a long-term relationship.
Partnerships
The Simple Way to Vet a Potential Business Partner
It's amazing that people seem to spend more time reading reviews of a restaurant they're considering going to for lunch than looking into the companies and people they're considering working with.
Fraud
Paging Cindy, If She Exists. (And Why It's Important If She Doesn't.)
The Internet has flattened the world, but also is fraught with danger. Luckily, the Web has tools to protect yourself and your business.
Shark Tank
Want to Go on Shark Tank? Here's What You Need to Know.
A behind-the-scenes look at the Shark Tank process from two co-founders who pitched the Sharks and walked away with a deal.
Fundraising
4 Steps to Help You Prepare for the Fundraising Process
Raising capital can go much more smoothly when you come to the table prepared.
Buying a Business
A Glitter Bomb? 3 Critical Questions the Buyer of ShipYourEnemiesGlitter Should Have Asked.
Did the buyer of the viral website waste his money? Due Diligence would have helped.