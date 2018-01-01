Elizabeth Holmes
Theranos
Theranos: The House of Cards That Elizabeth Holmes Built
Thirteen years, a thousand employees, $700 million of venture capital, 40 wellness centers. Six million blood tests. Zero revenue. This is how it happened.
Theranos
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees
The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
Theranos
Theranos Is Getting Rid of High-Profile Board Members Including Henry Kissinger and George Shultz
In 2017, the company said, the board of counselors will be retired.
Theranos
Two More Investors Sue Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes for Fraud
This is the first lawsuit against Theranos that's seeking class-action status.
Theranos
Theranos Faces Lawsuit From a Major Investor
It's accusing the controversial blood-testing company of lying to get its money.
Theranos
Theranos Is Closing its Labs and Wellness Centers
As a result, the company will let 340 people go.
Theranos
Theranos to Appeal Regulatory Sanctions on its Lab
The California-based company ran into trouble after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles that suggested its devices were flawed.
Theranos
Theranos CEO Faces Critics, Presents New Product Plans
Those technologies included a new 'minilab' product that can run a broad range of tests on a single desktop machine.
Theranos
New Theranos Hires Could Help the Company Find Its Way Back
Earlier in July, Holmes was barred by a U.S. regulator from owning or operating a lab for at least two years.