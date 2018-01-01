Elizabeth Holmes

Theranos: The House of Cards That Elizabeth Holmes Built
Theranos: The House of Cards That Elizabeth Holmes Built

Thirteen years, a thousand employees, $700 million of venture capital, 40 wellness centers. Six million blood tests. Zero revenue. This is how it happened.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees

The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
Andrew Dalton | 1 min read
Theranos Is Getting Rid of High-Profile Board Members Including Henry Kissinger and George Shultz
Theranos Is Getting Rid of High-Profile Board Members Including Henry Kissinger and George Shultz

In 2017, the company said, the board of counselors will be retired.
Lydia Ramsey | 3 min read
Two More Investors Sue Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes for Fraud
Two More Investors Sue Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes for Fraud

This is the first lawsuit against Theranos that's seeking class-action status.
Mariella Moon | 3 min read
Theranos Faces Lawsuit From a Major Investor
Theranos Faces Lawsuit From a Major Investor

It's accusing the controversial blood-testing company of lying to get its money.
Mariella Moon | 3 min read
Theranos Is Closing its Labs and Wellness Centers
Theranos Is Closing its Labs and Wellness Centers

As a result, the company will let 340 people go.
Mariella Moon | 3 min read
Theranos to Appeal Regulatory Sanctions on its Lab
Theranos to Appeal Regulatory Sanctions on its Lab

The California-based company ran into trouble after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles that suggested its devices were flawed.
Reuters | 2 min read
Theranos CEO Faces Critics, Presents New Product Plans
Theranos CEO Faces Critics, Presents New Product Plans

Those technologies included a new 'minilab' product that can run a broad range of tests on a single desktop machine.
Reuters | 4 min read
New Theranos Hires Could Help the Company Find Its Way Back
New Theranos Hires Could Help the Company Find Its Way Back

Earlier in July, Holmes was barred by a U.S. regulator from owning or operating a lab for at least two years.
Reuters | 2 min read
