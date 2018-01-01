Entrepreneur Awards

Build Credibility for Your Brand by Taking Home Industry Awards
Growing a Business

Build Credibility for Your Brand by Taking Home Industry Awards

First find the most appropriate awards to apply for, get your nominations in order and hope for the best.
Zach Cutler | 4 min read
Investing in Infrastructure Helped Adafruit Industries Expand
Growth Strategies

Investing in Infrastructure Helped Adafruit Industries Expand

In this video, founder Limor Fried explains how organic growth helped the company invest and grow.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Time Management Tips From a College Entrepreneur
Ready for Anything

Time Management Tips From a College Entrepreneur

Our College Entrepreneur of 2012 explains how he juggles school and his company.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Remember: Customer Success is Easier Than Customer Acquisition
College Entrepreneurs

Remember: Customer Success is Easier Than Customer Acquisition

Our College Entrepreneur of 2012 explains what he's learned about business and himself since co-founding his company.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Ready For Greatness? Be Our Entrepreneur of 2014
Entrepreneur of 2014

Ready For Greatness? Be Our Entrepreneur of 2014

There's still time to enter our annual contest recognizing game-changing business owners from across the country.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
College Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: 'We're Focusing on Our Next Step, Not the Last Step'
Entrepreneur of 2012

College Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: 'We're Focusing on Our Next Step, Not the Last Step'

Bryan Silverman talks about life after winning our top award for college business owners.
Linda Lacina | 10 min read
Attention Young Entrepreneurs: Here's a Contest Just for You
Starting a Business

Attention Young Entrepreneurs: Here's a Contest Just for You

Empact is looking for startups making an impact in the community to showcase at the United Nations.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
Top Advice from the Entrepreneurs of 2012
Growth Strategies

Top Advice from the Entrepreneurs of 2012

The winners of Entrepreneur's annual awards, handed out at Entrepreneur's Growth Conference in Dallas, offer a few key lessons that any business owner can -- and perhaps should -- take to heart.
Diana Ransom
The Business of Helping Less-Fortunate Entrepreneurs Start Up
Entrepreneurs

The Business of Helping Less-Fortunate Entrepreneurs Start Up

The founders of some socially-oriented startups have begun focusing on helping fellow entrepreneurs, while creating new business opportunities for themselves. Here's a look at the trend.
Neil Parmar | 4 min read
The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012
Growth Strategies

The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012

All three winners of our Entrepreneur of 2012 contest bring innovation and creativity to their industries.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
