Fathers
Ready for Anything
Want to Be Happy? Embrace Insanity.
When a fan asked musician Mike Errico what it was like having a newborn and releasing a record at the same time, he had an answer many entrepreneurs will relate to.
More From This Topic
Fathers
Meet the Modern Dad (Infographic)
Did you know there are 70.1 million of these dudes in the United States?
Fathers
5 Lessons I Learned From My Father -- for Business and for Life
I named my wine business after him, because without him there would be no business.
Entrepreneur Network
No Idea What to Get Dad for Father's Day? Try These Gifts From Twillory, Dollar Shave Club and More.
Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo talks with smart shopping expert Trae Bodge about how to buy for the guy you love.
Father's Day
Father's Day Gifts by the Numbers (Infographic)
These facts and figures provide a snapshot of how we celebrate dads.
paternity leave
Check Out This Year's 'Best Places to Work for New Dads'
In its second annual report, lifestyle website Fatherly identifies a shifting attitude toward time off for new fathers.
Parenting
The Top 10 American Cities for Working Parents
Research suggests these family-friendly municipalities are best for the stressed, tired and rushed -- the working parents of today.
Project Grow
5 Things My Dad Said That Are Still Engraved in My Head Today
'Find your baseball,' this man told his son, and that's exactly what this son-turned-entrepreneur did.
Ready for Anything
Everything I Needed to Know About Negotiating I Learned Watching My Dad Make a Huge Buck on Some Old Furniture
When my father got five times his ideal price, plus some bagels, for family junk he taught that street smarts trump book smarts.
Parenting
What's the Secret to Balancing Parenthood and Entrepreneurship?
The head of a marketing firm writes about managing his business while rushing to parent/teacher conferences.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg and His Wife Are Expecting a Baby Girl
Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg's wife of three years, has suffered three miscarriages over the last few years.