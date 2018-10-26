Fundraising

How the Founder of Daily Harvest Escaped Corporate America to Build Her Successful Food-Delivery Startup

To get the frozen-food service off the ground, Rachel Drori wore many hats -- and convinced partners that the company was bigger than it really was.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
We Raised Money for Our Startup Without an Investor Deck. Here's How.
We know that taking a different approach was risky. But, it was what we believed in, and we didn't want to change our tune.
Jaleh Bisharat | 4 min read
These 100 Female Founders Have Formed 'The F Project' to Support and Promote One Another's Products

The consumer-facing initiative aims to rally consumers who want to support women-founded businesses.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
6 Things to Keep in Mind When Fundraising for Cannabis

Separating the merely curious from the genuinely interested is a bigger chore in cannabis than other industries.
Peter Vogel | 6 min read
Who Would Invest in Your Startup, and Why?
The type of funding you should pursue depends on your business's value and scalability.
Jim Price | 7 min read
Fundraising While Pregnant: How to Raise $20 Million for Your Startup #LikeAGirl

Raising venture capital isn't all about your pitch. After juggling family, pregnancy, work and the biggest funding rounds of my career, I've realized that there's absolutely a formula to success.
Suneera Madhani | 7 min read
How This Warby Parker and Casper Alum Ended up 'Accidentally' Raising a Seed Round
Away co-founder Steph Korey didn't see herself becoming an entrepreneur. Her luggage company just raised $50 million in Series C funding.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
The Female Founders Behind a Period Products Startup Leaned on Their Mentor as They Rebranded and Pivoted

Bunny and Taran Ghatrora looked outside their network and industry to connect with a mentor who could help take them from point A to B.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
5 Critical Success Factors for Raising Money Through Equity Crowdfunding
This relatively new option can be a boon to entrepreneurs, if done right.
John Panaccione | 5 min read
We Just Raised $21 Million. Here's How to Spend a Massive Funding Round.
Follow these do's and don'ts to make the most of your funding without making any lavish mistakes.
Avi Meir | 6 min read
