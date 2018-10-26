Fundraising
Venture Capital
Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.
Not only that, under 3% investment professionals at VC firms are black or Latinx. Meet some up and coming entrepreneurs and investors that are working to change the game.
More From This Topic
How the Founder of Daily Harvest Escaped Corporate America to Build Her Successful Food-Delivery Startup
To get the frozen-food service off the ground, Rachel Drori wore many hats -- and convinced partners that the company was bigger than it really was.
Raising Capital
We Raised Money for Our Startup Without an Investor Deck. Here's How.
We know that taking a different approach was risky. But, it was what we believed in, and we didn't want to change our tune.
These 100 Female Founders Have Formed 'The F Project' to Support and Promote One Another's Products
The consumer-facing initiative aims to rally consumers who want to support women-founded businesses.
6 Things to Keep in Mind When Fundraising for Cannabis
Separating the merely curious from the genuinely interested is a bigger chore in cannabis than other industries.
Funding
Who Would Invest in Your Startup, and Why?
The type of funding you should pursue depends on your business's value and scalability.
Fundraising While Pregnant: How to Raise $20 Million for Your Startup #LikeAGirl
Raising venture capital isn't all about your pitch. After juggling family, pregnancy, work and the biggest funding rounds of my career, I've realized that there's absolutely a formula to success.
How Success Happens Podcast
How This Warby Parker and Casper Alum Ended up 'Accidentally' Raising a Seed Round
Away co-founder Steph Korey didn't see herself becoming an entrepreneur. Her luggage company just raised $50 million in Series C funding.
The Female Founders Behind a Period Products Startup Leaned on Their Mentor as They Rebranded and Pivoted
Bunny and Taran Ghatrora looked outside their network and industry to connect with a mentor who could help take them from point A to B.
Equity Crowdfunding
5 Critical Success Factors for Raising Money Through Equity Crowdfunding
This relatively new option can be a boon to entrepreneurs, if done right.
Funding
We Just Raised $21 Million. Here's How to Spend a Massive Funding Round.
Follow these do's and don'ts to make the most of your funding without making any lavish mistakes.