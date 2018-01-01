How to Start a Small Business

Business Ideas

Want to Open a Coffee Shop? Keep These Owners' Tips in Mind.

You can cash in on caffeine addictions -- if you're savvy.
Ashlea Halpern | 3 min read
How to Start a Small Business

What 70 Airbnb Stays Can Teach Anyone About Running Any Business

Anticipate needs, don't lose your cool, and manage expectations, just to start.
Ashlea Halpern | 5 min read
Project Grow

This Holiday Chore Helped A Window-Washing Business Grow

They turned a chore into a business.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Project Grow

This Biker Ditched a Blah Job for the Perfect Franchise

Sometimes all you can change is where you work.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Trends

How To Make Money In Trendy Businesses-And Survive When The Trend Ends

It takes a mix of strategy, luck and conviction.
Ashlea Halpern | 10 min read
Project Grow

The 10 Hottest Franchise Business Categories

Each of these companies has an unquenched capacity for growth.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
Small Businesses

Can't Afford the Location You Want? Consider Bunking Up With a Fellow Entrepreneur.

Two companies, one affordable retail space: Here's why you should consider co-retailing.
Kate Rockwood | 5 min read
Failure

A Special Guide to Growing Stronger, Feeling Better and Bouncing Back After Failure

It's not the mistake that matters, but how you bounce back.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Failure

This Exclusive Study Reveals Entrepreneurs Really Do Have Thicker Skins

Business people really do see the world differently.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
Family Businesses

How These Entrepreneurs Run Their Businesses -- While Watching Their Kids Full-Time

This is how the newest crop of entrepreneurs balances full-time parenting with running a business.
Kate Rockwood | 5 min read
