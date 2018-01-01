Laptops
Flights
How to Work On a Flight With No Laptop
Banning laptops on flights in 2017 is an insane idea, but here's how to deal if it happens.
Cybersecurity
Dell Acknowledges Security Vulnerability in New Laptops
A program pre-installed on new laptops is susceptible to cyber intrusions.
Microsoft
Say Hello to the Surface Book, Microsoft's Answer to Apple's MacBook (VIDEO)
The sleek, super-slim laptop doubles as a tablet and works with touch, a 'pen' stylus or a mouse.
Apple
Apple Launches a 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 'Force Touch' and An Updated iMac
The Mac lineup gets some new additions.
Patents
Google's Latest Patent Might Replace Your Laptop's Space Bar With a Giant Trackpad
With no space bar, where will all the astronauts hang out?
Apple
Apple Announces New MacBook, Less Expensive Apple TV
The new smartwatch wasn't the only star of Apple's "Spring Forward" event Monday.
Hackers
Your Shiny New Lenovo Laptop Might Be Vulnerable to Hacking
Experts say the world's largest PC maker pre-installed a virus-like software on laptops that makes the devices more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Memory
For a Memory Boost, Ditch the Laptop and Write It Down by Hand
Writing by hand is slower than typing, but that could be an advantage when it comes to retention and understanding, according to a new study.
Technology
Broken Tech: Should You Fix it or Replace it? (Infographic)
From bum smartphones to glitchy laptops and printers, which electronics are worth repairing and which should you replace? This easy visual guide will help you decide.
Laptops
A Laptop Built for Business Travelers
The Samsung Chromebook 2 is light and built for conducting business on the fly.
Far Out Tech
Take a Look: Researchers Aim to Create Vision-Correcting Displays
Have trouble seeing? No worries. A team of university researchers is developing displays that can adjust itself depending on your prescription.