How to Get a Handle on Exorbitant Office Rents
Cash Flow

Long-term leases are a boon for landlords but seldom for anybody else.
David Mandell | 5 min read
What You Need to Know About Leasing
Cars

What the frac is TRAC?
John Patrick Pullen | 1 min read
RadioShack Cleared to Sell Leases to 1,100 Abandoned Stores
Bankruptcy

The bankrupt electronics retailer needs to figure out what to do with the stores that are closing at the end of the month.
Reuters | 2 min read
What to Know Before Selecting the Office Space of Your Dreams
Office Space

Purchasing a commercial space to support a growing business can be a smart decision, but first examine the company's future and the alternatives.
Frank McCafferty | 4 min read
5 Lease-Term Questions Facing Every Entrepreneur
Leasing

Selecting offices is a tricky balance of cost, location, function and the intangible message your space sends to customers and employees.
Susie Algard | 4 min read
When Your Startup Is Ready to Rent an Office of Its Own
Office Space

Suddenly the co-working space no longer fits the staff. Keep these items in mind when shopping for a new company office space.
Jon Ziefert | 4 min read
NYC Landmark Prohibits Chain Stores From Leasing Vacated Space
Real Estate

When a Starbucks lease ends in May, the independently-owned Café Grumpy is slated to move into Grand Central Terminal.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers
Starting a Business

Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
Ronald L. Bond | 4 min read
4 Advantages to Leasing Office Equipment
Finance

Applying the lease-or-buy question to business and pleasure.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read
The Essential Elements of a Commercial Lease
Starting a Business

Renting a space for your business can feel overwhelming. Go in armed with knowledge and it will be much easier.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
