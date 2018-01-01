Older Entrepreneurs

Why It's Never Too Late to Start a Business
Older Entrepreneurs

Why It's Never Too Late to Start a Business

It takes courage to become an entrepreneur later in life, but it's worth it.
BizCast | 1 min read
5 Successful Entrepreneurs Who Didn't Start Until Their 30s
Older Entrepreneurs

5 Successful Entrepreneurs Who Didn't Start Until Their 30s

These five very successful individuals followed Sir Winston Churchill's advice to 'Never, never, never give up.'
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Why Baby Boomers Make the Perfect Freelancers
Freelancing

Why Baby Boomers Make the Perfect Freelancers

Older workers have a few qualities that work to their advantage.
Matthew Baker | 4 min read
Gary Vaynerchuk: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't What You Think
Success

Gary Vaynerchuk: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't What You Think

There is no easy money. Remember that.
Jennifer Spencer | 8 min read
It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Passion
Finding Your Passion

It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Passion

Remember, business greats like Sam Walton and Colonel Harland Sanders were a lot older than 25 when they found success.
Lisa Promise | 6 min read
I'm in My 60s -- Proof That It's Never Too Late to Launch a Startup
Older Entrepreneurs

I'm in My 60s -- Proof That It's Never Too Late to Launch a Startup

Here are my five hard-earned lessons, which apply to every entrepreneur and work across all industries.
Thomas Knauff | 5 min read
Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule
Older Entrepreneurs

Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule

The average age of a successful entrepreneur is 39
Jeff Harbach | 2 min read
How Older Entrepreneurs Can Turn Age to Their Advantage
Older Entrepreneurs

How Older Entrepreneurs Can Turn Age to Their Advantage

Nearly a quarter of new entrepreneurs are boomers aged 55 to 64. They have experience, financial stability and extensive networks.
Roger St. Pierre | 6 min read
Opportunity Doesn't Expire: A Guide to Ageless Entrepreneurship
Older Entrepreneurs

Opportunity Doesn't Expire: A Guide to Ageless Entrepreneurship

With 20-something co-founders becoming billionaires, you'll likely surmise that entrepreneurship is only a young person's game. But you'll be wrong.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
7 Reasons Why Divorce Is the Perfect Excuse to Become an Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

7 Reasons Why Divorce Is the Perfect Excuse to Become an Entrepreneur

You're never too old to start a new venture.
Stacey Freeman | 7 min read
