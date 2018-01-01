Perfectionist

More From This Topic

Creative Destruction: Move Fast and Break Things
Execution

Creative Destruction: Move Fast and Break Things

Speed is the key to entrepreneurial success. Here's why, when and how to press Go!
Taylor Pearson | 7 min read
9 Signs Your Perfectionism Is Out Of Control
Perfectionist

9 Signs Your Perfectionism Is Out Of Control

To defeat perfectionism, you have to learn to spot when it's holding you back.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
How Perfectionism Is Sabotaging Your Business
Perfection

How Perfectionism Is Sabotaging Your Business

Author and researcher Jane Bluestein explains the problems with chasing perfection, and how to avoid them.
Ann C. Logue | 2 min read
How I Overcame Perfectionism: The Fastest Path to Nowhere
Entrepreneur Mindset

How I Overcame Perfectionism: The Fastest Path to Nowhere

Consider Dr. King's words: 'Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.'
Katherine Keller | 5 min read
Google Wants Its Self-Driving Cars to Operate More Like People
Self-Driving Cars

Google Wants Its Self-Driving Cars to Operate More Like People

The company says its current prototypes are 'a little more cautious than they need to be.'
Claire Groden | 2 min read
The First Step to Starting Anything Is Getting Over Your Perfectionism
Entrepreneur Mindset

The First Step to Starting Anything Is Getting Over Your Perfectionism

It requires humility and courage to accept the challenge of learning to do something you've never done before.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Embrace 'Good Enough'
Perfectionist

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Embrace 'Good Enough'

It's hard to be a perfectionist when you are an entrepreneur. Frankly, it's also often counterproductive.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
How Perfection Can Ruin Your Business
Perfection

How Perfection Can Ruin Your Business

Very often, perfection is the enemy of success. Don't let it be.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
5 Fundamentals Successful Entrepreneurs Build Into Their Strategy
Strategy

5 Fundamentals Successful Entrepreneurs Build Into Their Strategy

Business is a minefield of what we can't anticipate or control. The key is building that into your plan and, more importantly, your backup plan.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
5 Traits Making You a Great Entrepreneur But Maybe Not a Good Dinner Date
Entrepreneurs

5 Traits Making You a Great Entrepreneur But Maybe Not a Good Dinner Date

You must be single-minded when it comes to your business. It will overshadow everything else. Just watch out for one key area.
Robert Tuchman | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.