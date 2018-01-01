Perfectionist
Lessons
5 Business Lessons I Learned From My Dad the Roofer
Reputation will always matter and people will never want to pay for what they can't use, no matter how cool you think it is.
More From This Topic
Execution
Creative Destruction: Move Fast and Break Things
Speed is the key to entrepreneurial success. Here's why, when and how to press Go!
Perfectionist
9 Signs Your Perfectionism Is Out Of Control
To defeat perfectionism, you have to learn to spot when it's holding you back.
Perfection
How Perfectionism Is Sabotaging Your Business
Author and researcher Jane Bluestein explains the problems with chasing perfection, and how to avoid them.
Entrepreneur Mindset
How I Overcame Perfectionism: The Fastest Path to Nowhere
Consider Dr. King's words: 'Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.'
Self-Driving Cars
Google Wants Its Self-Driving Cars to Operate More Like People
The company says its current prototypes are 'a little more cautious than they need to be.'
Entrepreneur Mindset
The First Step to Starting Anything Is Getting Over Your Perfectionism
It requires humility and courage to accept the challenge of learning to do something you've never done before.
Perfectionist
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Embrace 'Good Enough'
It's hard to be a perfectionist when you are an entrepreneur. Frankly, it's also often counterproductive.
Perfection
How Perfection Can Ruin Your Business
Very often, perfection is the enemy of success. Don't let it be.
Strategy
5 Fundamentals Successful Entrepreneurs Build Into Their Strategy
Business is a minefield of what we can't anticipate or control. The key is building that into your plan and, more importantly, your backup plan.
Entrepreneurs
5 Traits Making You a Great Entrepreneur But Maybe Not a Good Dinner Date
You must be single-minded when it comes to your business. It will overshadow everything else. Just watch out for one key area.