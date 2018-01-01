Perserverence
Elon Musk
The Elon Musk Way of Persevering in the Face of Adversity
His successes are ballyhooed around the world but so are his spectacular failures. Neither defines him near as much as his relentless unstoppability.
More From This Topic
Success
Persevere or Quit: There is No Other Option.
Recognize the power of getting past 'no.'
Perserverence
Hardship and the 7 Pillars of Personal and Professional Satisfaction
Entrepreneurship is the hero's journey, not a walk in the park.
Entrepreneurs
3 Lessons Off-Road Racing Taught Me About My Business
Attrition is high, but the best entrepreneurs, the ones that will make it, are hard-charging over the long haul.
Entrepreneurs
7 Lessons About Life and Business Learned Again as My Wife's Caregiver
Caring for the love of his life as she fights a desperate illness has taught one entrepreneur in a new way lessons learned nurturing his business.
Traits
Can This Secret Characteristic Every Entrepreneur Possesses Be Taught?
Researchers are looking at whether children can learn a trait that people need to build successful business.
College Entrepreneurs
3 Student Startups That Are Going the Distance
They've all managed to make the tricky jump from great idea to great company.
Commencement addresses
Ex-NYT Editor Jill Abramson on Resilience
'I'm talking to anyone who has been dumped,' the recently fired executive editor of The New York Times told Wake Forest grads. 'When that happens, show what you are made of.'
Commencement addresses
Fashion Designer Tory Burch: 'There Is No Such Thing as Overnight Success'
Tory Burch defined entrepreneur not as a job title, but a state of mind during her 2014 commencement address, telling graduates that achievement requires good old fashioned tenacity and hard work.
Leadership Qualities
Hungry Entrepreneurs Need True Grit to Get Their Next Meal
Three essential qualities are the hallmarks of business owners who prevail.