Pizza Hut
Yum! Brands Just Released Its Q1 Earnings. Here's What That Means for Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC Franchises.
More From This Topic
Pizza Hut Debuts Playable DJ Pizza Box
Facing Slumping Sales in India, McDonald's Makes Rare Change to Big Mac
Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.
Pizza Hut Launches a Line of Pizza-Themed Apparel
The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016
Yum Brands, Parent Company of Taco Bell and KFC, Is Spinning Off Its China Business
Entrepreneurial Lessons From Nearly 50 Years in the Pizza Business
Can You Guess Which 2 Presidential Candidates Inspired Pizza Hut Commercials in the '90s?
De Blasio Backs Off Proposed Uber Cap -- Your Weekly News
The Longest-Running Pizza Hut in America Is Closing Up Shop
While college students in Wichita, Kansas, Frank and Dan Carney were approached by a family friend with the idea of opening a pizza parlor. Inspired, the brothers borrowed $600 from their mother, purchased secondhand equipment and rented a small building on a busy intersection in their hometown. With that, the first Pizza Hut opened its doors in 1958. Just a year later, the company incorporated and the first franchise opened in Topeka.
More than 50 years later, Pizza Hut has locations throughout the world serving its specialty pizzas. Pizza Hut is owned by Yum! Brands, parent company of A&W Restaurants, KFC, Long John Silver's and Taco Bell.
Pizza Hut is ranked #10 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.
Here are some of our favorite Pizza Hut articles:
http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/230620
http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/230841
http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/231950
http://www.entrepreneur.com/article/231434