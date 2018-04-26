Press Coverage

More From This Topic

4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage
Journalists are people, too. Addressing their challenges helps eliminate obstacles to your company's getting PR.
Josh Steimle | 8 min read
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Josh Sternberg | 7 min read
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
How to Get Press Coverage for Your Small Business
It's time to put that marketer's hat on.
Kimberly de Silva | 5 min read
5 Reasons Your Startup Isn't Getting the PR You Need
Understanding and working with the requirements of journalists covering your industry will go a long way toward increasing your company's visibility.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know
Unless you've been arrested, reporters aren't interested in your company. Once you understand that, you can make a plan.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
5 Strategies for Getting Press for Your Small Business
Small business owners have a lot on their plate. Oftentimes they're doing it all -- ordering inventory, responding to customers, managing employees. Marketing their company is the last thing on their mind.
Rich Kahn | 4 min read
When to Spend on PR and When to do It Yourself (or Not at All)
You sold your story to your customers. You can sell it to the media too.
Jon Bier | 5 min read
Getting the Right Press Coverage for Your Business
If you want to make the media your friend and build a connection with reporters that will keep you and your business in a positive light, follow these eight tips.
Jill Schiefelbein | 5 min read
The New PR: 5 Content and News Distribution Strategies You Need to Master
Success in the modern marketplace requires a savvy mix of social media, shareable content and even paid placement.
Bob Geller | 6 min read
