Elon Musk Found Out That $90 Million Isn't Too Much to Pay for Priceless Publicity
Elon Musk

The SpaceX launch of the Tesla payload was a success, but the car company still has struggles to work through.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Is Now Defending Her
Reactions on the internet can be knee-jerk and ruthless, no matter how good your intentions are.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Now Wants $6.5 Million From Her
#BloggerGate rages on as hotel owner Paul Stenson continues to drag YouTuber Elle Darby.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Irish Hotel Publicly Shames Social Media Influencer for Requesting Free Stay
'Maybe I should tell my staff they will be featured in your video in lieu of receiving payment for work carried out while you're in residence?'
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
What Every Company Can Learn From Amazon's Search for a Second Headquarters
Here is the mindset you need to maximize the resources you have your disposal.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
These 5 Cities Pulled Out All the Stops to Get Amazon's HQ2. They Didn't Make the Cut, But We Salute the Attempt.
Because in the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, 'nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.'
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Josh Sternberg | 7 min read
5 Ways to Get a Journalist to Respond to Your Pitch
You can be heard, you can get great responses to your pitch, you can find the right approach -- however -- you'll rarely recover from being annoying.
Kristin Marquet | 3 min read
6 Things You Need to Do to Become a Paid Public Speaker
Want to get paid for speaking appearances? Here's how.
Amar Hussain | 5 min read
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
