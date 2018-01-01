Publicity
Interviews
Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling
It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Found Out That $90 Million Isn't Too Much to Pay for Priceless Publicity
The SpaceX launch of the Tesla payload was a success, but the car company still has struggles to work through.
Social Media
The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Is Now Defending Her
Reactions on the internet can be knee-jerk and ruthless, no matter how good your intentions are.
Publicity
The Hotel Owner Who Called Out a Blogger for Asking for a Free Stay Now Wants $6.5 Million From Her
#BloggerGate rages on as hotel owner Paul Stenson continues to drag YouTuber Elle Darby.
Influencers
Irish Hotel Publicly Shames Social Media Influencer for Requesting Free Stay
'Maybe I should tell my staff they will be featured in your video in lieu of receiving payment for work carried out while you're in residence?'
Amazon
What Every Company Can Learn From Amazon's Search for a Second Headquarters
Here is the mindset you need to maximize the resources you have your disposal.
Amazon
These 5 Cities Pulled Out All the Stops to Get Amazon's HQ2. They Didn't Make the Cut, But We Salute the Attempt.
Because in the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, 'nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.'
Publicity
Is Sending Out a Press Release Really Worth the Money?
The press release industry generates a lot of money-but it might not hold any value for your business.
Ready for Anything
5 Ways to Get a Journalist to Respond to Your Pitch
You can be heard, you can get great responses to your pitch, you can find the right approach -- however -- you'll rarely recover from being annoying.
Public Speaking
6 Things You Need to Do to Become a Paid Public Speaker
Want to get paid for speaking appearances? Here's how.
Media Coverage
Answering This One Question Can Boost Positive PR Coverage
If you didn't own the store, why would you care that it's opening?