QR codes

8 Ways to Make Your Business Cards Stand Out
Marketing

8 Ways to Make Your Business Cards Stand Out

We might be living in a digital world, but paper business cards remain a vital part of networking, here's how to make yours memorable.
Ann Handley | 4 min read
5 Mobile Marketing Questions Every Business Owner Needs Answered
Marketing

5 Mobile Marketing Questions Every Business Owner Needs Answered

No-nonsense advice on how you can be more mobile friendly without all the guesswork.
Jason Falls | 5 min read
Reinventing the Fast-Casual Dining Scene with Technology
Entrepreneurs

Reinventing the Fast-Casual Dining Scene with Technology

How popular sandwich chain At the Melt is using smartphones, QR codes and kiosks to build a brand.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
College Startup: Big Scan on Campus
Entrepreneurs

College Startup: Big Scan on Campus

The ability to pull all-nighters moved three BYU students to the front of the competitive QR-code category.
Joel Holland | 3 min read
Three Ways to Use QR Codes for Business
Marketing

Three Ways to Use QR Codes for Business

These small companies turned the now-ubiquitous QR code into a new sales machine.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
Smartphones Become the Go-To Tool for Shoppers
Ready for Anything

Smartphones Become the Go-To Tool for Shoppers

As smartphone usage increases, bricks-and-mortar retailers could see their revenue drop. Here's how to stay ahead of the curve.
Mikal E. Belicove
How to Crack the QR Code for Mobile Marketing
Marketing

How to Crack the QR Code for Mobile Marketing

Poorly placed or ineffective QR codes can lead to consumer frustration. Here's how to use them to enhance--not embarrass--your brand.
Ann Handley | 6 min read
How to Use Mobile to Reach Holiday Bargain Hunters
Marketing

How to Use Mobile to Reach Holiday Bargain Hunters

Small businesses can fight the promotion clutter by using texts, apps, QR codes and other mobile marketing tactics.
John Arnold | 4 min read
How One Small Company Is Using QR Codes
Marketing

How One Small Company Is Using QR Codes

Why startups like Sacre Bleu believe quick response codes to extend its branding and deliver information at the point of sale. Are QR codes the next big thing in mobile marketing?
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
A Contrarian's View on QR Code Marketing
Marketing

A Contrarian's View on QR Code Marketing

There's been a lot of hype about the growing popularity of marketing with quick-response codes. Here's why you might want to think twice before hopping on the bandwagon.
5 min read
