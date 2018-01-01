QR codes
Airports
Want to Access a Fancy Airport Lounge? Just Fake a QR Code.
At least, that's what one computer security expert did in order to access classier airport lounges in Europe.
More From This Topic
Marketing
8 Ways to Make Your Business Cards Stand Out
We might be living in a digital world, but paper business cards remain a vital part of networking, here's how to make yours memorable.
Marketing
5 Mobile Marketing Questions Every Business Owner Needs Answered
No-nonsense advice on how you can be more mobile friendly without all the guesswork.
Entrepreneurs
Reinventing the Fast-Casual Dining Scene with Technology
How popular sandwich chain At the Melt is using smartphones, QR codes and kiosks to build a brand.
Entrepreneurs
College Startup: Big Scan on Campus
The ability to pull all-nighters moved three BYU students to the front of the competitive QR-code category.
Marketing
Three Ways to Use QR Codes for Business
These small companies turned the now-ubiquitous QR code into a new sales machine.
Ready for Anything
Smartphones Become the Go-To Tool for Shoppers
As smartphone usage increases, bricks-and-mortar retailers could see their revenue drop. Here's how to stay ahead of the curve.
Marketing
How to Crack the QR Code for Mobile Marketing
Poorly placed or ineffective QR codes can lead to consumer frustration. Here's how to use them to enhance--not embarrass--your brand.
Marketing
How to Use Mobile to Reach Holiday Bargain Hunters
Small businesses can fight the promotion clutter by using texts, apps, QR codes and other mobile marketing tactics.
Marketing
How One Small Company Is Using QR Codes
Why startups like Sacre Bleu believe quick response codes to extend its branding and deliver information at the point of sale. Are QR codes the next big thing in mobile marketing?
Marketing
A Contrarian's View on QR Code Marketing
There's been a lot of hype about the growing popularity of marketing with quick-response codes. Here's why you might want to think twice before hopping on the bandwagon.