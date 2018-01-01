Quality Assurance
Ready for Anything
Outsource Everything but Accounting, Quality Control and Sales
You want to lighten the load but you need to stay in control.
4 Reasons Why Raising Your Price Is a Brilliant Marketing Move
Charging less than your competitors signals potential clients that you doubt the value of what you offer.
Daniel Lubetzky
The Important Reason This Founder Keeps a Jar of Teriyaki Pepper Spread in His Office
Daniel Lubetzky, the creator of KIND bars, learned a tough lesson about product expansion that he vows never to repeat.
Quality Assurance
4 Steps to Improve Quality at Your Business
No higher-level math is required. Instead, what's needed is a down to earth, common sense approach.
Quality Assurance
10 Telltale Signs That a 'Culture of Quality' Is Lacking at Your Company (Infographic)
Many business leaders lack a commitment to continuous improvement of results -- at their peril.
Personal Improvement
Focus on Doing This One Thing Every Single Day
You'll minimize the things that stand in your way, preventing you from becoming phenomenal in the game of life.
Deadlines
'Ship Fast and Iterate' Doesn't Mean Start With a Poor Product
Never compromise quality to meet a deadline and never miss a deadline. Nobody said business is easy.
McDonald's
McDonald's Hires Ex-'MythBusters' Host to Address Pink Slime, Other Food Rumors
The fast-food chain is tackling rumors about pink slime, McRibs and horse meat with the help of former 'MythBusters' co-host Grant Imahara, in a new ad campaign.
Consultants and Advisors
Hiring a Consultant? Shun the 24-Hour Turnaround and Other Hype.
Any outfit promising a super-speedy turnaround will probably deliver less than optimum results.
Customer Service
Customer-Service Lessons to Glean From Comcast's Snafu
Make your client-support process a win for all involved, not excluding those answering the phones.
Finances
4 Ways to Lessen the Pressure on Your Wallet
Sometimes a solution is counterintuitive: Your fledgling business can save money by spending sums up front.