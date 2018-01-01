Quality Assurance

Ready for Anything

Charging less than your competitors signals potential clients that you doubt the value of what you offer.
Christian Martin | 6 min read
Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky, the creator of KIND bars, learned a tough lesson about product expansion that he vows never to repeat.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Quality Assurance

No higher-level math is required. Instead, what's needed is a down to earth, common sense approach.
Doug and Polly White | 3 min read
Quality Assurance

Many business leaders lack a commitment to continuous improvement of results -- at their peril.
Laurel Nelson-Rowe | 2 min read
Personal Improvement

You'll minimize the things that stand in your way, preventing you from becoming phenomenal in the game of life.
Matt Mayberry | 3 min read
Deadlines

Never compromise quality to meet a deadline and never miss a deadline. Nobody said business is easy.
Vikas Lalwani | 3 min read
McDonald's

The fast-food chain is tackling rumors about pink slime, McRibs and horse meat with the help of former 'MythBusters' co-host Grant Imahara, in a new ad campaign.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Consultants and Advisors

Any outfit promising a super-speedy turnaround will probably deliver less than optimum results.
Joshua Conran | 4 min read
Customer Service

Make your client-support process a win for all involved, not excluding those answering the phones.
Tomas Gorny | 3 min read
Finances

Sometimes a solution is counterintuitive: Your fledgling business can save money by spending sums up front.
Rebekah Epstein | 4 min read
