Hate Drinking Water? These Scented Cups Could Do the Trick.
Health

Hate Drinking Water? These Scented Cups Could Do the Trick.

The fruity invention enlists your nose to fool your tongue, and its makers say it's totally safe.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Americans Are Drinking Less Coffee Than Ever. Here's Why.
Coffee

Americans Are Drinking Less Coffee Than Ever. Here's Why.

Hint: Why make a whole pot when you can brew a single cup?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers
Nutrition

How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers

Coke and Pepsi, look out. Zevia has its eye on you.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
Israeli Startup SodaStream Looks to Flavored Waters as Consumers Shun Sugary Drinks
Sodastream

Israeli Startup SodaStream Looks to Flavored Waters as Consumers Shun Sugary Drinks

'U.S. consumers don't want better Coke, they want more interesting water.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Coca-Cola Just Got Rid of Voicemail
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Just Got Rid of Voicemail

Please don't leave a message after the beep. No one's listening.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Blast From the Past: Nostalgia Becomes a Marketing Strategy
Nostalgia

Blast From the Past: Nostalgia Becomes a Marketing Strategy

'90s flashbacks target an influential buying group.
Katherine Duncan | 4 min read
Former Apple CEO John Sculley: Steve Jobs Sold Experiences, Not Products
Marketing

Former Apple CEO John Sculley: Steve Jobs Sold Experiences, Not Products

Apple's former chief executive explains how the company mastered the art of selling customers an experience.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
This Clever Marketing Campaign Reversed Coke's 11-Year Decline in Soda Sales
Personalization

This Clever Marketing Campaign Reversed Coke's 11-Year Decline in Soda Sales

'Share a Coke,' in which bottles were personalized with popular names as well as terms of endearment, is credited with increasing Coca-Cola sales for the first time in over a decade.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
With Soda Sales Down Anyway, Coke and Pepsi Vow to Promote Healthier Drinks
Soda

With Soda Sales Down Anyway, Coke and Pepsi Vow to Promote Healthier Drinks

At the Clinton Global Initiative, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Dr Pepper pledged to cut beverage calories by one-fifth in the next decade.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
New York's Top Court Refuses to Reinstate Ban on Large Sodas
Regulations

New York's Top Court Refuses to Reinstate Ban on Large Sodas

New York City's ban on large sugary drinks, which was blocked by lower courts, has been declared illegal by the state's Supreme Court.
CNBC With AP | 1 min read
