Steve Ballmer
Frugal
Lifestyles of the Rich and Frugal: 7 Thrifty Millionaires and Billionaires
These folks have money, but they also have restraint.
Microsoft
Guess Who Wrote Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'
The text from that infamous blue screen on Windows PCs was written by none other than ...
Microsoft
Steve Ballmer Leaves Microsoft's Board
Ballmer said he plans to devote much of his attention to the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, which he recently bought for $2 billion.
Project Grow
Steve Ballmer Goes Bonkers During LA Clippers Introduction
True to his ways, the former Microsoft CEO knows how to get the crowd riled up.
Commencement addresses
3 Life Lessons From Steve Ballmer's Rousing Graduation Speech
Microsoft's recently departed CEO and the soon-to-be owner of the LA Clippers shared his own life advice with the graduates at the University of Washington.
Steve Ballmer
Steve Ballmer's Next 'Window' of Opportunity: L.A. Clippers Owner
If the $2 billion deal is approved by the NBA, it would mark a brand new chapter for the former Microsoft CEO.
Steve Ballmer
Steve Ballmer's Most Awkwardly Hilarious Moments
As he gets ready to buy the LA Clippers basketball team, a look back at the former Microsoft CEO's most unusual public antics.
Leadership
Ballmer Reminisces, Advises in First Appearance Since Exiting Microsoft
Here are five of the most interesting things that former Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer said during his appearance yesterday at Oxford University's Saïd Business School.
Leadership
Microsoft's New CEO Could Earn Almost $18 Million This Year
Microsoft has set the base salary of its new CEO, Satya Nadella, at $1.2 million, but with incentives and stock options he could earn as much as $18 million during his first year on the job.
Leadership
Microsoft's Safe Bet: Nadella Named CEO, Gates Appointed Tech Advisor
Microsoft named 22-year veteran Satya Nadella its new CEO, signaling the company will favor staid continuity over the drastic overhaul that an outsider might bring to its beleaguered business model.
Technology
Report: Microsoft Picks New CEO, May Replace Gates as Chairman
The tech giant will reportedly appoint Satya Nadella its new CEO and is considering replacing founder Bill Gates as chairman.