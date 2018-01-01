T-Mobile
T-Mobile
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge
The deal will combine the third and fourth largest wireless carriers in the U.S., which will be known as T-Mobile.
More From This Topic
Netflix
Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones
The company said it had been doing this for five years to protect customers from exceeding their mobile data limits.
Instagram Marketing
Instagram Rolls Out 60-Second Video Option for Advertisers
T-Mobile and Warner Bros. have already taken advantage of the new feature.
Net Neutrality
FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions
Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.
Security
15 Million T-Mobile Customers' and Applicants' Personal Data Exposed in Epic Experian Hack
Victims' home addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers could now be up for grabs on the black market.
Apple
How Apple's New iPhone Leasing Program Stacks Up Against Contracts From Mobile Carriers
There's a new way to make sure you always have the latest iPhone. Here's how it works.
Internet of Things
This Company Wants to Build a Nationwide Wireless Network for the Internet of Things
Ingenu is being backed by several big names in the wireless industry.
Verizon
Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot
Simple. Check. Scalable. Check. Already hated on by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Six checks.
Competition
T-Mobile's Latest Attack on Verizon Is a Masterful Marketing Maneuver
T-Mobile has co-opted an existing Verizon ad campaign and is offering Verizon customers a free two-week trial in hopes of luring them away from the provider.
Social Media
Donald Trump and T-Mobile CEO John Legere Hurl Insults in Twitter Feud
Grab some popcorn and fire up your Twitter feed.
T-Mobile
T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans
Hoping to compete with competitors like Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile is creating deals for business that include GoDaddy.com domains and family discounts.