Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones
Netflix

Netflix Admits to Lessening Video Quality on Verizon, AT&T Phones

The company said it had been doing this for five years to protect customers from exceeding their mobile data limits.
Reuters | 2 min read
Instagram Rolls Out 60-Second Video Option for Advertisers
Instagram Marketing

Instagram Rolls Out 60-Second Video Option for Advertisers

T-Mobile and Warner Bros. have already taken advantage of the new feature.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions
Net Neutrality

FCC Summons AT&T, Comcast and T-Mobile to Explain Data Cap Exemptions

Some net neutrality advocates have expressed concerns over the potential of companies' programs to harm innovation.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
15 Million T-Mobile Customers' and Applicants' Personal Data Exposed in Epic Experian Hack
Security

15 Million T-Mobile Customers' and Applicants' Personal Data Exposed in Epic Experian Hack

Victims' home addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers could now be up for grabs on the black market.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How Apple's New iPhone Leasing Program Stacks Up Against Contracts From Mobile Carriers
Apple

How Apple's New iPhone Leasing Program Stacks Up Against Contracts From Mobile Carriers

There's a new way to make sure you always have the latest iPhone. Here's how it works.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
This Company Wants to Build a Nationwide Wireless Network for the Internet of Things
Internet of Things

This Company Wants to Build a Nationwide Wireless Network for the Internet of Things

Ingenu is being backed by several big names in the wireless industry.
Stacey Higginbotham | 5 min read
Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot
Verizon

Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot

Simple. Check. Scalable. Check. Already hated on by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Six checks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
T-Mobile's Latest Attack on Verizon Is a Masterful Marketing Maneuver
Competition

T-Mobile's Latest Attack on Verizon Is a Masterful Marketing Maneuver

T-Mobile has co-opted an existing Verizon ad campaign and is offering Verizon customers a free two-week trial in hopes of luring them away from the provider.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Donald Trump and T-Mobile CEO John Legere Hurl Insults in Twitter Feud
Social Media

Donald Trump and T-Mobile CEO John Legere Hurl Insults in Twitter Feud

Grab some popcorn and fire up your Twitter feed.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans
T-Mobile

T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans

Hoping to compete with competitors like Verizon and AT&T, T-Mobile is creating deals for business that include GoDaddy.com domains and family discounts.
Reuters | 1 min read
