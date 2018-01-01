White House

Google to Test Project Wing Drone Delivery Service in the U.S.
Drones

The Project Wing team will test its delivery service 'in a safe testing environment,' the White House said.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Daymond John Takes Over Weekly White House Email
Daymond John

'The challenges I faced and the journey I took mirror the potential of millions of young entrepreneurs here and around the world,' he wrote.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
'Hamilton' Sets Record with 16 Tony Nominations
Pop Culture

Check out the star's freestyle performance at the White House.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Malia Obama Will Take a Gap Year, Then Head to Harvard
Obama

The 17-year-old daughter of the president will concentrate on finishing her high school final exams before considering how to spend her gap year.
Reuters | 2 min read
Deeply Divided White House Will Not Support Encryption Legislation
Legislation

The political debate over the limits of encryption rages on.
Reuters | 4 min read
White House: Privacy Won't Disappear Just Because Government Unlocked iPhone
Privacy Concerns

'The reason they should be confident in that privacy is because there are laws on the books that are assiduously followed.'
Reuters | 1 min read
Obama Nominates Moderate, Veteran Judge for Supreme Court
Supreme Court

Marrick Garland, 63, is currently chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Reuters | 4 min read
Former Senior Advisor to President Obama Joins GoFundMe
Crowdfunding

Longtime White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer will serve as the popular crowdfunding platform's VP of communications and policy.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Female Entrepreneurs Take the Spotlight at White House's First Demo Day
White House

Facebook, Airbnb and Microsoft announced new plans to hire more women and minorities. More than 90 startups were represented at the event.
Valentina Zarya | 4 min read
Obama's Ex-Press Secretary Is Now Working at McDonald's
McDonald's

McDonald's wants to be seen as a 'modern, progressive burger company' with the help of Robert Gibbs.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
