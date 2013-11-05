Life Changers: 15 of the Most Inspirational Books For Entrepreneurs

November 5, 2013 7 min read

Every once in a while, you read a book that changes you -- inspiring your career, clarifying your goals, challenging your thinking. The right book can give you the courage to start your business, the reality check that you're not yet ready or the quiet affirmation that you're not alone in your fears or ambitions. It can set you on your path to success.

We asked our expert contributors to name the one book that most influenced and inspired their careers. Their responses ran the gamut from fiction to history to business to self-help books.

Here's a sampling of 15 of our experts on the books that most inspired them and why.