Illegal Moonshine in Brooklyn? This Entrepreneur Says Not.
Alcohol

Illegal Moonshine in Brooklyn? This Entrepreneur Says Not.

A winery owner was arrested for illegal manufacture and storage of grappa and brandy on May 9 -- the first such case in nearly 60 years.
Joan Oleck | 4 min read
Meet the American Entrepreneurs Who Are Brewing Japanese Sake in Brooklyn
The Digest

Meet the American Entrepreneurs Who Are Brewing Japanese Sake in Brooklyn

Brian Polen and Brandon Doughan opened the doors of Brooklyn Kura this year.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
The Bourbon Industry Was Opposed to Change. Then Jefferson's Bourbon Started Changing Everything -- and Winning.
Project Grow

The Bourbon Industry Was Opposed to Change. Then Jefferson's Bourbon Started Changing Everything -- and Winning.

Jefferson's Bourbon has upended the staid Kentucky liquor's heritage.
James Higdon | 15+ min read
The Director Behind the Ocean Eleven's Franchise Shares How His Storytelling Skills Helped Build His Liquor Startup
Entrepreneurs

The Director Behind the Ocean Eleven's Franchise Shares How His Storytelling Skills Helped Build His Liquor Startup

Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh is trying to turn an obscure Bolivian spirit into a hot company.
Joe Keohane | 9 min read
How Do You Prepare for 2 Million Thirsty Guests? Pray.
Food

How Do You Prepare for 2 Million Thirsty Guests? Pray.

We stopped by Connolly's Pub in midtown Manhattan to find out how its team is getting ready for St. Patrick's Day.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Ryan Reynolds Just Bought a Gin Company He Called 'the Best on the Planet' -- But His Email Reply Makes It Seem Like a Joke
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Just Bought a Gin Company He Called 'the Best on the Planet' -- But His Email Reply Makes It Seem Like a Joke

The company told Business Insider Reynolds will 'play an active leadership role in the business and creative direction.'
Alison Millington | 4 min read
Ford Made a Hangover Suit and for Some Reason I Tried It On
Ford

Ford Made a Hangover Suit and for Some Reason I Tried It On

The innovative suit actually has a great cause behind it.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
20 Celebrities Who Started Alcohol Companies
Celebrities

20 Celebrities Who Started Alcohol Companies

Check out these business-savvy celebs, including George Clooney, Jay Z and Drake.
Rose Leadem | 11 min read
This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School
The Digest Live

This Entrepreneur Went From Graduating West Point to Setting Up a Cocktail School

Liquor Lab founder Owen Meyer discusses launching and growing the business and how to make a delicious cocktail.
Stephen J. Bronner
All it Took Was One Taste, and Now This Former Designer Is Living a Booze Industry Dream
The Digest

All it Took Was One Taste, and Now This Former Designer Is Living a Booze Industry Dream

Tom Baker co-founded coffee liqueur maker Mr. Black, which is now sold nationally in Australia and the U.K. and parts of the U.S.
Stephen J. Bronner | 9 min read

The alcohol industry is one that faces a high level of regulation, including in its advertising, which limits its media where 70 percent of the audience is 21 and over. While alcohol is good for the economy -- and particularly for ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft -- the industry has been criticized for minimizing the negative effects associated with its consumption.

