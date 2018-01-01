Audits

To Be Blunt, a Lot of Your Social-Media Marketing is Getting You Nowhere
Social Media

An audit of your efforts on social media is will reveal which channels are worth more focus and which ones you should dump.
Duane Forrester | 4 min read
5 Things You Need to Do Before Selling Your Company
Selling a Business

Taking care of a few key matters will help you get the most out of your business.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
Facing an Audit? Here Are Steps to Take When the Tax Man Comes.
Taxes

Don't panic but respond appropriately and respectfully. Follow these practices to help stave off IRS scrutiny.
John Hewitt | 5 min read
So You're Being Audited. Now What?
Audits

Seven steps to get you through the ordeal.
J.D. Roth | 4 min read
Yes Men: 5 Reasons Why Corporate Projects Fail
Project Management

What staff doesn't want to tell, and what management don't want to hear, have caused many costly fiascoes.
Mark Keil | 5 min read
What I Learned From a Two-Year IRS Audit
Tax Center

These lessons learned can help you navigate the audit process.
will binns | 3 min read
Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?
Finance

Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
Bonnie Lee | 4 min read
IRS to Take a Closer Look at Small Business Filings
Finance

Here are three important tips for how entrepreneurs can avoid getting into trouble with the IRS.
Gabrielle Karol | 3 min read
The IRS Wants to Know If Your Freelancer Should Be Getting a W2
Finance

When the U.S. government is hurting for pennies, you'd better mind your Ps and Qs.
Jeff Wald | 4 min read
5 Reasons the IRS's New Focus on Small Businesses Is Ridiculously Egregious
Finance

The IRS is sending letters to tens of thousands of small businesses asking if they are underreporting revenue, according to new reports.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
