Audits
Taxes
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
More From This Topic
Social Media
To Be Blunt, a Lot of Your Social-Media Marketing is Getting You Nowhere
An audit of your efforts on social media is will reveal which channels are worth more focus and which ones you should dump.
Selling a Business
5 Things You Need to Do Before Selling Your Company
Taking care of a few key matters will help you get the most out of your business.
Taxes
Facing an Audit? Here Are Steps to Take When the Tax Man Comes.
Don't panic but respond appropriately and respectfully. Follow these practices to help stave off IRS scrutiny.
Audits
So You're Being Audited. Now What?
Seven steps to get you through the ordeal.
Project Management
Yes Men: 5 Reasons Why Corporate Projects Fail
What staff doesn't want to tell, and what management don't want to hear, have caused many costly fiascoes.
Tax Center
What I Learned From a Two-Year IRS Audit
These lessons learned can help you navigate the audit process.
Finance
Will Your Business Fall Victim to the Dreaded Tax Audit?
Even if you have all of your ducks in a row, the IRS could hand select your return to be audited. Here are some reasons why.
Finance
IRS to Take a Closer Look at Small Business Filings
Here are three important tips for how entrepreneurs can avoid getting into trouble with the IRS.
Finance
The IRS Wants to Know If Your Freelancer Should Be Getting a W2
When the U.S. government is hurting for pennies, you'd better mind your Ps and Qs.
Finance
5 Reasons the IRS's New Focus on Small Businesses Is Ridiculously Egregious
The IRS is sending letters to tens of thousands of small businesses asking if they are underreporting revenue, according to new reports.