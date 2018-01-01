Business Meetings

Too Many Meetings Suffocate Productivity and Morale
If you are spending more than 20% of your time in meetings, you not working fast enough and upsetting employees
George Deeb | 6 min read
7 Ways Business Meetings May Be Killing Your Profits
The "Law of Two Feet" says that if you're not learning from or contributing to a meeting, you should get up and leave.
Jayson DeMers | 7 min read
This Company Installed a Tomahawk Throwing Target to Spice up Boring Meetings
Unconventional business meetings encourage creativity and camaraderie.
Taylor Collins | 5 min read
Why I Drove From LA to San Francisco For a Coffee Meeting -- Twice
Here's how to make the most out of in-person meetings.
Jeremy Redman | 5 min read
5 Questions You Need to Ask Yourself Before Leading a Discussion Group
Discussion groups can be super helpful, but only if you moderate them in the right way.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
4 Meeting Mistakes You're Probably Making and How to Fix Them
Meeting etiquette lessons for everyone from interns to CEOs
Debbie Murray | 5 min read
Latch Onto These 10 Business Trends to Boost Your Growth Rate
Working smarter means finding new efficiencies, respecting your team's time and reducing interruptions that distract you from your goals.
Katherine Keller | 6 min read
5 Ways to Lay the Foundations for Success at Your Next Important Business Meeting
Meetings are opportunities seized through good preparation.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
A Video Call? No Thanks.
Video conference calls provoke every worry we have about how we look on camera without offering any of the advantages of meeting face-to-face.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Faking It: Make a Big First Impression With a Small Budget
Look like a big shot without having to spend like one.
Nicole Lapin | 1 min read
