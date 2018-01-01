Child Care
Are Your Childcare Benefits Outdated? Here's How To Fix Them.
As the definition of "parenthood" continues to change, organizations are beginning to see this isn't an issue only women face.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
8 Tips for Anyone Starting a Child-Care Service
We asked established child-care operators to share their best advice. Here's what they said.
Starting a Business
Running a Child-Care Service? How to Keep Kids Safe.
How to deal effectively with some of the main safety issues you'll encounter in your child-care business.
Franchise Players
The Benefits of Being a Company's Executive, Franchisee and Customer
Nicole Carr wears many hats at Little Sunshine's Playhouse.
Starting a Business
How to Hire the Right People for Your Child-Care Business
Everything you need to know about finding and managing the staff you need to make your child-care service a success.
Employee Benefits
Your Employees Will Love You for Offering These 3 Family Benefits
Nothing does more to stimulate employee loyalty than giving your team practical help balancing job and family obligations.
Starting a Business
Running a Child-Care Business? How to Build a Great Relationship With Parents.
The relationships you develop with the parents of the children in your care are unlike any other customer relationship.
Starting a Business
How to Set Prices for Your Child-Care Service
Learn to determine pricing that will make you a profit but won't scare away parents.
Forget 'Lean In': Here's How to Define Your Success as a Working Mother
The key is in figuring how what works for you -- then asking for it.
Young Entrepreneurs
This 15-Year-Old Founder Is Raking in Six Figures With Her Booming Babysitting Business
Nannies by Noa has posted reported revenues of $375,000 after being founded three years ago by Manhattan-born tween Noa Mintz.
How This Mompreneur Cut Down on Child-Care Costs
Trying to get a business off the ground is hard enough. This entrepreneur found a way to better manage her business to fit her children's schedule.