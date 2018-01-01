Closing Deals

More From This Topic

How 'Trial Closes' Can Make You Rich
Closing Sales

How 'Trial Closes' Can Make You Rich

Asking the customer strategic questions during your presentation will tell you what it takes to close the deal.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
7 Closing Strategies to Double Your Average Sale Size
Sales Strategies

7 Closing Strategies to Double Your Average Sale Size

Your success depends on closing bigger, better deals. Put your time and energy into prospects with the power to make large investments and introduce you to others who can do the same.
Marc Wayshak | 5 min read
Not Closing? Here's 3 Reasons Why.
Sales

Not Closing? Here's 3 Reasons Why.

Salespeople who can't close are basically human brochures.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
3 Ways to Close the Deal Without Betting the Farm
Entrepreneurs

3 Ways to Close the Deal Without Betting the Farm

You just landed a meeting with a large corporate target. Now land the account with money in the bank.
Candace Sjogren | 6 min read
Planning to Sell Your Company in a Few Years? You Have Work to Do Now.
Selling a Business

Planning to Sell Your Company in a Few Years? You Have Work to Do Now.

Seven steps to getting the price that you want.
Joanne Baginski | 5 min read
Want Money? Learn to Answer Objections.
Sales Strategies

Want Money? Learn to Answer Objections.

Prospective customers always have the same objections, so there is no excuse for not always an answer.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
Closing the Deal: 6 Savvy Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets
Negotiating

Closing the Deal: 6 Savvy Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets

The steps to take when everything is on the line.
The Oracles | 8 min read
10 Tips to Negotiate Like a Boss
Negotiating

10 Tips to Negotiate Like a Boss

Learn the secrets, and close the deal.
Sean Kelly | 9 min read
5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation
Negotiation

5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation

Show up to learn, know your limit and realize you're pitching yourself -- not just your business.
Jerry Jao | 6 min read
The Art of the Ask: The 3 Things You Must Give To Get a 'Yes'
Closing Deals

The Art of the Ask: The 3 Things You Must Give To Get a 'Yes'

The most successful people are the ones best prepared the most often.
Lewis Schiff | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.