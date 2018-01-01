Congress

More From This Topic

Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Doing Extensive Prep for His Congressional Hearing. Here's What to Expect.
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Doing Extensive Prep for His Congressional Hearing. Here's What to Expect.

How the Facebook co-founder and CEO likely prepared, what he'll say and what it could mean for future regulations.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The Debate Over Legal Marijuana Is Also a Debate About States' Rights

The Debate Over Legal Marijuana Is Also a Debate About States' Rights

Some scholars argue Congress has no constitutional authority to tell states what to do about marijuana.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Net Neutrality Ends in April, Unless Congress Acts
Net Neutrality

Net Neutrality Ends in April, Unless Congress Acts

Opponents of the FCC's order are planning to fight back in court. Democrats are also trying to reverse the repeal in Congress.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Congressional Cannabis Caucus Unites to Protect Marijuana Industry

Congressional Cannabis Caucus Unites to Protect Marijuana Industry

Twentyeight states have legalized marijuana to some extent but only four congressmen are advocating overtly for the industry.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Companies in the Crosshairs?
Congress

Companies in the Crosshairs?

From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Jonathan Meyer | 6 min read
Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options
Stock Options

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options

Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
John Arnold | 4 min read
Voting Is A Right, Exercise It Wisely
Presidential Elections

Voting Is A Right, Exercise It Wisely

While the presidential race captures headlines, congressional contests and local ballot initiatives affect you, your business and your community.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
Congress: Is Pokémon Go Catching All Your Mobile Data?
Pokémon

Congress: Is Pokémon Go Catching All Your Mobile Data?

Congress wants to know if Niantic is ensuring that Pokemon Go players don't burn through their data.
David Murphy | 3 min read
House Passes 2 Bills Aimed at Making It Easier for Entrepreneurs to Get Access to Cash
Equity Crowdfunding

House Passes 2 Bills Aimed at Making It Easier for Entrepreneurs to Get Access to Cash

Both bills sailed through Congress last night with strong bipartisan support, a rare sighting in the current political climate.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Senate Committee Seeks Answers From Zuckerberg Over News Selection
Facebook

Senate Committee Seeks Answers From Zuckerberg Over News Selection

'Facebook must answer these serious allegations and hold those responsible to account,' senator writes in letter.
Reuters | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.