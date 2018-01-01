Contracts and Negotiations
Contracts
6 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating Client Contracts
Learn from my missteps to save yourself from potential hassles.
Outsourcing
5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development
Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
Negotiating
How to Expertly Negotiate a 6-Figure Sales Contract
The sales process, culminating in the contract negotiation, is supposed to be a mutually beneficial endeavor. But, is it?
Partnerships
What the Legal Battle of 2 Art World Giants Teaches About Partnerships
Ulay and Marina Abramovic had already dissolved their partnership in life. After a court battle, they dissolved their partnership in business, too.
Ready for Anything
5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation
Show up to learn, know your limit and realize you're pitching yourself -- not just your business.
Growth Strategies
The Purchase Order Is In … Now What?
Attaining a coveted spot on a major retailer's supply chain is a boon to your small business, but how do you adapt?
Staples
Staples CEO to Step Down After Office Depot Deal Termination
The decision comes three weeks after a U.S. federal judge ordered to halt the deal because of antitrust concerns.
Verizon
Verizon and Unions Reach Tentative Deal to End Labor Strike
Network technicians and customer service representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services units walked off the job on April 13 after contract talks hit an impasse.
Verizon
About 40,000 Verizon Unionized Workers Strike Over Contract Talks
The company and the union are at an impasse with issues like healthcare, offshoring call center jobs, work rules and pensions.
Verizon
No Strike for Now as Verizon, Unions Continue to Negotiate
Current contracts have expired, but Verizon employees are still at work.
Legal
8 Things You Must Do to Protect Your Assets
Asset protection isn't complicated. Just follow these tips.
Great leaders are great negotiators. This is a tricky process but a necessary one that can protect you and your business. These articles can guide you through the mediation process before you sign on any dotted line.