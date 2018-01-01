Cooking

CEO of Culinary School Who 'Disappeared' Appears to Have Spent a Week in Jail
CEO of Culinary School Who 'Disappeared' Appears to Have Spent a Week in Jail

PlantLab CEO Adam Zucker said he'd been dealing with a 'catastrophic' personal issue for more than a week when his staff was unable to contact him. The time coincides with the arrest and incarceration of a person by the same name on embezzlement charges.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste
A 'Top Chef' Shares a Quick Recipe That Can Help You Reduce Food Waste

Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
From Personal Chef to TV Star: How 'Ace of Cakes' Star Duff Goldman Bu...
From Personal Chef to TV Star: How 'Ace of Cakes' Star Duff Goldman Bu...

Kelsey Humphreys | 8 min read
This Woman Cooks Delicious-Looking Meals Using Office Supplies
This Woman Cooks Delicious-Looking Meals Using Office Supplies

Rose Leadem | 1 min read
This Robot May Be Perfect for Lazy People Who Hate Cooking
This Robot May Be Perfect for Lazy People Who Hate Cooking

Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read

How My Days as a Chef Prepared Me to Grow a Startup
How My Days as a Chef Prepared Me to Grow a Startup

The kitchen not only taught me the art of food, but also prepared me to be a better developer
Bart Mroz | 5 min read
This Franchisee Is Cooking up Some Lessons in Life for Her Young Clientele
This Franchisee Is Cooking up Some Lessons in Life for Her Young Clientele

Nora Wachter-Lerner survived cancer and decided that for her next gig, she was leaving the corporate world and going back to the kitchen.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
This Woman Brought a German Franchise to South Carolina With Wunderbar Results
This Woman Brought a German Franchise to South Carolina With Wunderbar Results

Jean Brodnax-Martin discovered Vom Fass in Europe and, along with her husband, was quick to become a franchisee when the company expanded to the states.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Remembering Chuck Williams, Founder of Williams-Sonoma
Remembering Chuck Williams, Founder of Williams-Sonoma

Not everyone can say they changed the face of American cooking.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Show Your Friends and Family You Love Them With Your Signature Dish
Show Your Friends and Family You Love Them With Your Signature Dish

Even if you're terrible in the kitchen like me, you should prepare one dish to show how much you care for your loved ones.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
This Luxe Kitchen Knife Just Raised $1 Million on Kickstarter
This Luxe Kitchen Knife Just Raised $1 Million on Kickstarter

With only hours to go, the Misen blade is cutting its way to crowdfunding success.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
3 Awesome Grill Gadgets to Fire Up Your Labor Day BBQ Party
3 Awesome Grill Gadgets to Fire Up Your Labor Day BBQ Party

From grill-scrubbing robots to flamethrower-like fire starters, these hot gadgets can fire up your grilling game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils

Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
McDonald's Is Ditching Margarine for Butter
McDonald's Is Ditching Margarine for Butter

The beleaguered fast food company will be using real butter in McMuffins and other menu items cooked with biscuits and bagels.
Katie Little | 2 min read
Super 'Smart' Oven Won't Screw Up Dinner
Super 'Smart' Oven Won't Screw Up Dinner

The future. It's what's for dinner.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
