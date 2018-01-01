Copyright Infringement
Copyright, Elon Musk and the Farting Unicorns of Doom
You can learn a lot about copyrights by reading the lame excuses Musk tweeted, then deleted, for ignoring an artist's copyrights.
Alibaba
Alibaba Vows to Keep Fighting Fakes Despite Anti-Counterfeiting Group Snub
The U.S.-based International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition announced on Friday that it would suspend Alibaba's membership, after several IACC member companies quit the group in protest at Alibaba's inclusion.
Copyrights
Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content
Just make sure you have the legal right to use it.
YouTube
YouTube Videos Can Now Earn Money During Content Disputes
Previously, you wouldn't get anything from a video's advertising if someone else claimed that it violated their copyright.
China
A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour
See if you can see any differences between the two companies' logos.
Radicals & Visionaries
Remembering Prince: What The Purple One Can Teach You About Creativity
"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life."
Lawsuits
Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle
This is the latest development in a long-running lawsuit between the two technology companies.
Copyrights
It's Official: You Can't Copyright a Selfie Taken By a Monkey
Just in case you were wondering.
Copyrights
Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights
Copyrighting your content is as commonsense as locking your car.