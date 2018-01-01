Copyright Infringement

More From This Topic

Alibaba Vows to Keep Fighting Fakes Despite Anti-Counterfeiting Group Snub
Alibaba

Alibaba Vows to Keep Fighting Fakes Despite Anti-Counterfeiting Group Snub

The U.S.-based International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition announced on Friday that it would suspend Alibaba's membership, after several IACC member companies quit the group in protest at Alibaba's inclusion.
Haze Fan | 4 min read
Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content
Copyrights

Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content

Just make sure you have the legal right to use it.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
YouTube Videos Can Now Earn Money During Content Disputes
YouTube

YouTube Videos Can Now Earn Money During Content Disputes

Previously, you wouldn't get anything from a video's advertising if someone else claimed that it violated their copyright.
David Murphy | 3 min read
A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour
China

A Chinese Sportswear Brand Called Uncle Martian Just Launched, and It Appears to Be Openly Ripping Off Under Armour

See if you can see any differences between the two companies' logos.
Will Heilpern | 2 min read
Remembering Prince: What The Purple One Can Teach You About Creativity
Radicals & Visionaries

Remembering Prince: What The Purple One Can Teach You About Creativity

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today, to get through this thing called life."
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle
Lawsuits

Oracle Wants $9.3 Billion From Google in Software Copyright Battle

This is the latest development in a long-running lawsuit between the two technology companies.
Jonathan Vanian | 1 min read
It's Official: You Can't Copyright a Selfie Taken By a Monkey
Copyrights

It's Official: You Can't Copyright a Selfie Taken By a Monkey

Just in case you were wondering.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights
Copyrights

Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights

Copyrighting your content is as commonsense as locking your car.
Genavieve Shingle | 4 min read
