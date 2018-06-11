Facebook Messenger

If You Use Facebook for Business, Don't Make These 3 Mistakes
If You Use Facebook for Business, Don't Make These 3 Mistakes

Facebook is great for networking, but only if you use it right.
Luis Congdon | 5 min read
Optimize the Value of Existing Customers With Facebook's Built-in Tools
Optimize the Value of Existing Customers With Facebook's Built-in Tools

Make the most of low-cost options to engage customers, build lookalike lists of promising leads and measure your results.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Facebook Messenger's New Tools Are Game-Changing for Marketers
Facebook Messenger's New Tools Are Game-Changing for Marketers

With the release of Customer Chat, brands can take advantage of their websites and acquire new customers for free.
Jonathan Shriftman | 4 min read
7 Facebook Messenger Marketing Strategies You Can Try Today
7 Facebook Messenger Marketing Strategies You Can Try Today

There are now more than 1.3 billion people using Facebook Messenger every month.
Alfred Lua | 11 min read
10 Ways to Use Chatbots for Marketing and Sales
10 Ways to Use Chatbots for Marketing and Sales

Chatbots have become increasingly more important as messaging applications have become the way brands reach consumers.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Don't Wait. Here's Why You Should Get in the Chatbot War Now.
Don't Wait. Here's Why You Should Get in the Chatbot War Now.

Chatbots are the new face of 24/7 customer service, and many of your competitors are already using them.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Messenger Is Changing Customer Service Profoundly: Here's How
Messenger Is Changing Customer Service Profoundly: Here's How

For routine communications, people increasingly prefer messaging to talking. That has big implications for business.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Enterprise Chatbot Solutions With AI and Voice-Activation Are the Future
Enterprise Chatbot Solutions With AI and Voice-Activation Are the Future

Enterprise chatbots solutions are changing the way we communicate and interact.
Murray Newlands | 7 min read
4 Ways These Brands Are Driving Big Results Using Bots for Messenger
4 Ways These Brands Are Driving Big Results Using Bots for Messenger

Big Brands are innovating their marketing using chatbots with Facebook Messenger.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
The Evolution of Bots: An Interview with Facebook Messenger's Anand Chandrasekaran
The Evolution of Bots: An Interview with Facebook Messenger's Anand Chandrasekaran

What a chatbot is now is much greater than before and the evolution is accelerating.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
