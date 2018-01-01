Flying cars

Wait, Did Elon Musk Just Announce A Flying Car?
Elon Musk

Roads? Where the second generation Roadster is going, it doesn't need roads.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?
News & Trends

Plus, A UK-based health service startup raises $26.1 million and IKEA is looking for startups to join its Bootcamp program.
Venturer | 2 min read
Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020
Uber

The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Here's How People Really Feel About Flying Cars
Cars

What do you think about the car of the future?
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The Flying Car Might Be Your Next Company Car
Innovation

The future is finally here.
Jonathan Welsh | 2 min read
Google's Larry Page Is Secretly Developing a Flying Car
Larry Page

A lengthy report from Bloomberg says that he invests in two startups that are competing against each other to develop the technology.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Great Scott! Lyft Offers Free DeLorean Rides in NYC
Lyft

In honor of Back to the Future, the company is allowing people to travel in 'McFly Mode.'
Sarah Whitten | 2 min read
Driverless Cars Won't Make Roadways Perfectly Safe
Self-Driving Cars

While self-driving cars could eventually improve driving conditions overall, the expectation of zero fatalities is not realistic, a new report says.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
SXSW 2015 Recap: Winners and One Loser
SXSW 2015

We look at what we think worked and who lost out.
Laura Entis, Jacob Hall and Linda Lacina | 5 min read
At SXSW: The Flying Car Could Come as Early as 2017
SXSW

Flying cars are coming closer to reality – and they could bring some significant changes to how you work and travel.
Jacob Hall | 2 min read
