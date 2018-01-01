Flying cars
3 Things To Know
Free Books, Weaponized Coffee and Flying Cars! 3 Things to Know Today.
Elon Musk
Wait, Did Elon Musk Just Announce A Flying Car?
Roads? Where the second generation Roadster is going, it doesn't need roads.
News & Trends
Volvo to Create the Next Flying Car?
Plus, A UK-based health service startup raises $26.1 million and IKEA is looking for startups to join its Bootcamp program.
Uber
Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020
The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Cars
Here's How People Really Feel About Flying Cars
What do you think about the car of the future?
Innovation
The Flying Car Might Be Your Next Company Car
The future is finally here.
Larry Page
Google's Larry Page Is Secretly Developing a Flying Car
A lengthy report from Bloomberg says that he invests in two startups that are competing against each other to develop the technology.
Lyft
Great Scott! Lyft Offers Free DeLorean Rides in NYC
In honor of Back to the Future, the company is allowing people to travel in 'McFly Mode.'
Self-Driving Cars
Driverless Cars Won't Make Roadways Perfectly Safe
While self-driving cars could eventually improve driving conditions overall, the expectation of zero fatalities is not realistic, a new report says.
SXSW 2015
SXSW 2015 Recap: Winners and One Loser
We look at what we think worked and who lost out.
SXSW
At SXSW: The Flying Car Could Come as Early as 2017
Flying cars are coming closer to reality – and they could bring some significant changes to how you work and travel.