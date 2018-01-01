France
Entrepreneur Network
What's Better Than a Friend Coming Over to Visit? A Friend With Beer.
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how HopBuddy distributes beer and is helping to grow France's burgeoning craft brew market.
More From This Topic
News and Trends
French Officials Not Pleased With Shirt-Ripping Air France Protesters
France's Prime Minster said the images of Air France executives with torn clothes are an embarrassment to the country.
Airbnb
Tourists in Paris Say 'Au Revoir' to Hotels, 'Bonjour' to Airbnb
Airbnb is giving Paris luxury hoteliers a fright.
Google Refuses French Request to Apply 'Right to Be Forgotten' Globally
The majority of searches made from Europe are done through local versions of Google, the company argues.
Amazon
Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets
Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
Uber
Chaos Unfolds in France as Uber and Taxi Drivers Riot
Drivers of the highly regulated taxi system in France say they are unable to compete with the peer-to-peer UberPOP model.
Employee Benefits
Chinese Billionaire Treats 6,400 Employees to a Free Vacation in France
Tiens CEO Li Jinyuan just took employee appreciation to a whole new level.
France
From Fermented Food to Video Streaming, These French Entrepreneurs Are Making a Splash Stateside
Attitudes towards entrepreneurship are evolving among today's French youth.
Shipping Strategies
France's Postal Service is Experimenting with Drone Mail Delivery
LaPoste could beat Amazon and Google to the punch.
Restaurants
Why France Is Rebranding the 'Doggie Bag'
A new campaign seeks to overcome long-held stereotypes that asking for leftovers is either stingy or piggish.