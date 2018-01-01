Friendship
Self Improvement
13 Things You Can Do Daily to be Smarter, Healthier and Happier
Socialize, drink water, get more sleep, play music, exercise. It's a better way to live.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
Why Sunday Is the Most Important Day of the Week for Your Wellbeing
Your business will benefit when you prioritize time for yourself and the important people in your life.
Bill Gates
Billionaires Are Just Like Us: Watch Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Browse Records and Buy Candy
The friends took a trip down memory lane and shared jokes about Buffett's sweet tooth in this charming video.
Friends and Family
5 Tips to Successfully Manage 'Friends and Family' Hires
Yes, the labor market is tough. But be careful about hiring someone you know. That move could lead to a long-term damaged relationship.
Success
One Part of Succeeding as an Entrepreneur Is Hard Work, and This Unconventional Formula Is the Rest
Embrace the unknown, and never be afraid of adventure.
business relationships
19 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Cementing a Business Relationship
A small gift is a thoughtful way of telling someone you work or do business with that you appreciate them.
Holidays
18 Unique Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List
Giving gifts is perhaps the most stressful act of love. A good list helps a lot.
Relationships
What This Entrepreneur Learned by Turning 40
Are you focused on what's actually important?
Friendship
Billionaire Buds Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Even Like to Test Out Mattresses Together
These two always manage to have fun.
Emotional Intelligence
8 Toxic Personalities Every Successful Person Avoids
Nobody can afford an emotional saboteur.
Relationships
5 Types of Frenemies at Work
These relationships are more common than you might think.