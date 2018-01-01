Game of Thrones

5 Reasons 'Game of Thrones' Fans Didn't Respond to the HBO Hack
Game of Thrones

5 Reasons 'Game of Thrones' Fans Didn't Respond to the HBO Hack

HBO didn't pay the hackers' ransom, and hardly any fans watched the leaked episodes. Here's why.
Mike Maughan | 6 min read
6 Management Tricks You Can Learn From Jon Snow Without Beheading Anyone
Management Lessons

6 Management Tricks You Can Learn From Jon Snow Without Beheading Anyone

Game of Thrones has some applicable management lessons, even if you don't have the power of life or death.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From
Leadership

7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From

The small screen can teach big lessons on leadership, if you watch closely.
Charles Edge | 5 min read
Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Game of Thrones

Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters

Following the kick off for Season 6, we're taking a look at the following entrepreneurs cast as your favorite 'Game of Thrones' characters.
Carolyn Sun | 5 min read
Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad
Apple

Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad

Cue the clumsy kiss-and-tell. Apple made it weird.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
George R. R. Martin Misses Latest Book Deadline, Internet Forgives
Productivity

George R. R. Martin Misses Latest Book Deadline, Internet Forgives

The 'Game of Thrones' television show has now outpaced its source materials.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
The Most Pirated TV Shows and Films of 2015
Piracy

The Most Pirated TV Shows and Films of 2015

One HBO show has won the crown for four years running now.
Alexandra Gibbs | 3 min read
4 Leadership Styles Showcased on 'Game of Thrones'
Game of Thrones

4 Leadership Styles Showcased on 'Game of Thrones'

A lot has improved since medieval times but the foibles of leaders remain the same.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
Take a Cue From 'Game of Thrones' in Content Marketing
Content Marketing

Take a Cue From 'Game of Thrones' in Content Marketing

Though you needn't worry about trials by combat or a brood of dragons, the quest to capture eyeballs can certainly feel like a struggle.
Jim Yu | 5 min read
Want Last Night's Sports Game to Remain Spoiler Free? There's an App for That.
100 Brilliant Companies

Want Last Night's Sports Game to Remain Spoiler Free? There's an App for That.

Spoiler Shield lets users to block all social media updates pertaining to certain TV shows and sports teams.
Matt Villano | 5 min read
