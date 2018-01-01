Graduation

More From This Topic

Do You Really Need a College Degree These Days?
College

Do You Really Need a College Degree These Days?

Times have changed for 18-year-olds facing their next steps after high school.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
10 Tips to Help Graduates Succeed in Their First Job
Graduation

10 Tips to Help Graduates Succeed in Their First Job

To help recent college grads transition from the classroom to the office, here are a few pieces of advice on finding success.
Craig Cincotta | 4 min read
4 Entrepreneurial Lessons Every Graduate Should Know
Graduation

4 Entrepreneurial Lessons Every Graduate Should Know

As students cap off their high school careers, they, and everyone else, should take this advice to heart.
Brandon Turner | 5 min read
3 Tips Graduates Won't Hear at Commencement
College Graduates

3 Tips Graduates Won't Hear at Commencement

Why you should stop chasing the perfect job and start creating it.
Jeff Goins | 5 min read
Apple CEO to Grads: Change the World
Project Grow

Apple CEO to Grads: Change the World

Tim Cook gave the commencement address at George Washington University, invoking the importance of values, changing the world, and Steve Jobs.
Verne Kopytoff | 3 min read
10 Student Discounts You Can Still Use After Graduating (Infographic)
Infographics

10 Student Discounts You Can Still Use After Graduating (Infographic)

When you're an entrepreneur, every penny counts. Recent grads looking to launch their own businesses can save a little money -- and still have a life -- by getting deals on everything from computers to movie tickets.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
College Seniors, Comb Through Your Contacts Now to Jump Start Your Job Search
College Graduates

College Seniors, Comb Through Your Contacts Now to Jump Start Your Job Search

Somewhere among your family, friends, Facebook friends and friends of friends you'll find the people who will help you launch your career.
Eddy Ricci | 3 min read
6 Tricks to Fight Post-Holiday Fatigue
Productivity

6 Tricks to Fight Post-Holiday Fatigue

With the holiday season behind us, our body may still be recuperating. Here is how to overcome the holiday hangover.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
Choosing the Employer That Will Skyrocket Your Career
Careers

Choosing the Employer That Will Skyrocket Your Career

To ensure your career doesn't hit a dead end, make sure you anticipate industry moves and catch the next big wave.
Dan Yoo | 5 min read
3 Life Lessons From Steve Ballmer's Rousing Graduation Speech
Commencement addresses

3 Life Lessons From Steve Ballmer's Rousing Graduation Speech

Microsoft's recently departed CEO and the soon-to-be owner of the LA Clippers shared his own life advice with the graduates at the University of Washington.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.