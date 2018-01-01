India
Shannon Keith Is Fighting Sex Trafficking in India, One Beautiful Pajama Set at a Time
Keith's clothing line, Sudara, is putting women to work, helping them escape the brothels that so often thrive on poverty.
More From This Topic
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Just Invested $50 Million in This Startup
Zuckerberg's philanthropic organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, is leading the $50 million investment along with other venture capital firms.
Start Up Your Day
Jeff Bezos Is Adding $3 Billion to Amazon India's Budget -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Facebook is testing a new post format that is similar to Twitter's.
Amazon
Bezos Says Amazon to Up India Investment to $5 Billion
'I can assure you it's only the beginning and as we say in Amazon, it's only day one,' he said.
Apple
More Challenges Than Cheer for Apple Chief on Asia Tour
While the numbers in India suggest huge potential -- fewer than two in every 10 of the country's 1.3 billion people have a smartphone -- the world's fastest growing major market operates differently to other markets where Apple has enjoyed stellar growth and high margins.
Tim Cook
Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success
The CEO of Apple is in India seeking to boost iOS development.
Apple
Apple Boss Cook to Tap Indian Software Talent During Maiden Visit
The iPhone maker is set to announce plans to expand its Indian software development center and build an accelerator program for local startups, sources say.
Lawsuits
Uber Sues Indian Competitor Ola for Fake Accounts, Bookings
An Ola spokesperson said the allegations were 'frivolous and false.'
Franchises
Facing Slumping Sales in India, McDonald's Makes Rare Change to Big Mac
India holds lots of potential for fast food chains, but new competitors have forced big eateries to keep things fresh.
Drones
The Super Bowl of Drone Racing Will Offer $1 Million in Prize Money
The first ever World Drone Prix will take place on March 11 and 12 in Dubai.
Customer Service
How an Indian Startup Is Using Customer Service to Edge Out the Competition
Designhill offers customers 100 percent refunds on its logo-design service, no questions asked.