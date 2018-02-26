Marketing Ideas

10 Offline Marketing Strategies That Still Work Today
Marketing Strategies

10 Offline Marketing Strategies That Still Work Today

Check out these classics with staying power.
Bizness Apps | 5 min read
Emotional Connectivity: The Secret to Million-Dollar Marketing Success
Marketing Strategies

Emotional Connectivity: The Secret to Million-Dollar Marketing Success

Give your customers helpful information to drive their decision-making, and they'll give you their business -- and their loyalty.
Gene Hammett | 5 min read
A Killer, Hyper-Targeted, Local Marketing Campaign ... and Its Only Kryptonite
Marketing

A Killer, Hyper-Targeted, Local Marketing Campaign ... and Its Only Kryptonite

If you focus too much on broadening your reach, you might be missing out on prime marketing real estate.
Shaun Buck | 4 min read
Don't Forget This One Crucial Thing When Launching Your Business or Product
Marketing

Don't Forget This One Crucial Thing When Launching Your Business or Product

No marketing plan? Bad idea.
Mark Schaefer | 5 min read
Pop-up Shop Marketing: a Quick How-to Guide
Marketing Ideas

Pop-up Shop Marketing: a Quick How-to Guide

Do it right and pop! will go customers' expanded awareness of your brand.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
4 Marketing Ideas From the Fashion Industry Every Business Can Use
Marketing

4 Marketing Ideas From the Fashion Industry Every Business Can Use

In order to succeed, fashion brands have no choice but to be creative.
Nadia Nazarova | 5 min read
The Most Brilliant Business Ideas
Business Ideas

The Most Brilliant Business Ideas

Check out some of our favorites from Entrepreneur's 'Brilliant Ideas' series in the magazine.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
6 Tips for Your Marketing and Sales Reps to Consistently Produce Value-Added Content
Content Marketing

6 Tips for Your Marketing and Sales Reps to Consistently Produce Value-Added Content

Sales and marketing professionals are up against dwindling attention spans. But they've got new options to try, as well.
Danny Wong | 5 min read
5 Trends Creating Big Opportunities for Entrepreneurs
Marketing Ideas

5 Trends Creating Big Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

From AI to new payment-system approaches, these tactics can work across a broad range of companies and business models.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
Increase Your Direct Mail Campaign Results Using Holidays
Marketing Ideas

Increase Your Direct Mail Campaign Results Using Holidays

Set up a campaign around a holiday and give your customers a reason to come into your store, visit your website and buy from you.
Craig Simpson | 3 min read
