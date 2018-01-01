NASA

More From This Topic

From Designing NASA Spaceships to Making RVs: What This Entrepreneur Can Teach You About Pivoting and Starting a Business
Starting Up

Garrett Finney is the founder of TAXA Outdoors.
Emily Richett | 2 min read
Read This 9-Year-Old's Heartwarming Application Letter to NASA
Project Grow

This fourth grader is determined to make his dreams come true.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
6-Figure Job Alert: Do You Have What It Takes to Defend the Earth Against Aliens?
Jobs

NASA is seeking a planetary protection officer.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
NASA Preps to 'Touch' the Sun With Parker Solar Probe
NASA

NASA's Parker Solar Probe is scheduled to depart Earth next summer and make its way to the sun's atmosphere, the corona, about 4 million miles from its surface.
Chloe Albanesius | 4 min read
20 Unforgettable Moments in Space Exploration
Space Travel

From the first images of the earth from space, to the first landing on the Mars, it's been an incredible 70 years.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
10 Stunning, Out-of-This-World Photos From NASA's New Library
Project Grow

From spacewalks to shuttle launches, a wide ranging selection of photos and videos captured by the agency are now available to everyone.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Check Out This Stellar Women of NASA Lego Set
Innovation

A new set of figures will honor the contributions of women in STEM.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Elon Musk Is Sending 2 Wealthy Individuals to the Moon
Elon Musk

Only 24 people have made the trip.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
NASA Was So Excited About The New Planetary System It Created Travel Posters
NASA

NASA announced it has found some potentially habitable new planets.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Watch Elon Musk's View of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Landing
Elon Musk

The company celebrated its first daytime ground landing on Feb. 19.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
