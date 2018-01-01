Privacy Policies

More From This Topic

4 Changes You Need to Make Now to Comply With the EU's Tough New Data Law
Marketing

4 Changes You Need to Make Now to Comply With the EU's Tough New Data Law

Non-compliance can lead to hefty fines whether your company is based in the European Union or not.
Peter Banerjea | 5 min read
Facebook's Answer to E.U. Privacy Law: Accept Data Collection and Ads, or Don't Use Facebook
Facebook

Facebook's Answer to E.U. Privacy Law: Accept Data Collection and Ads, or Don't Use Facebook

The aim of GDPR is to return control of personal data to the individual by ensuring companies follow a new set of data protection compliance rules.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Facebook's User Privacy Mistakes
Facebook

5 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Facebook's User Privacy Mistakes

One of the world's largest, richest and most successful companies has botched customer trust and crisis communications.
Manish Dudharejia | 9 min read
12 Privacy Mistakes that Can Cost You Your Job in 2018
Privacy Concerns

12 Privacy Mistakes that Can Cost You Your Job in 2018

Countless people have lost their jobs due to easily-avoidable privacy mistakes.
Glassdoor | 9 min read
Facebook Teaches You How to Keep Your Data Private
Facebook

Facebook Teaches You How to Keep Your Data Private

The social network has also published its 'privacy principles.'
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
Did Ann Coulter's Twitter Tirade Break a Law?
Airlines

Did Ann Coulter's Twitter Tirade Break a Law?

The conservative commentator's recent run-in with Delta Airlines raises the question: Do passengers have the right to take photos on aircraft?
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Twitter Updates Privacy Policy and Ends 'Do Not Track' Support
Twitter

Twitter Updates Privacy Policy and Ends 'Do Not Track' Support

You may see a notice informing you about the recent privacy policy changes the next time you visit the microblogging service, if you haven't seen it already.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Congress: Get a Warrant to Search Americans' Phones at Border
Politics

Congress: Get a Warrant to Search Americans' Phones at Border

The Trump administration wants to expand electronic searches at the border. Congress wants to make sure Americans aren't swept up in those searches without a warrant.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
'Downright Creepy': Internet Entrepreneurs Weigh in on Repeal of Internet Privacy Rules
Privacy Concerns

'Downright Creepy': Internet Entrepreneurs Weigh in on Repeal of Internet Privacy Rules

But the repeal of the FCC rules could also mean greater opportunity for smaller companies that prioritize customer privacy.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
What Are Your Employees Doing When You're Not Looking?
employee monitoring

What Are Your Employees Doing When You're Not Looking?

Small businesses can benefit from employee monitoring, in the right circumstance.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.