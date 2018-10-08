Progress

7 Stages to Level Up Your Life Into Financial Freedom
Growing a Business

7 Stages to Level Up Your Life Into Financial Freedom

If you just keep heading in a promising direction you don't have to worry where you'll end up.
Daniel DiPiazza | 6 min read
The 9 Principles That People Who Feel Successful Say They Live By (Infographic)
Success Strategies

The 9 Principles That People Who Feel Successful Say They Live By (Infographic)

Is there a success disconnect? Why the smartest people typically choose meaning over money.
Bill Connolly | 6 min read
Make a Monthly Content-Marketing Check-In a Must-Do
Content Marketing

Make a Monthly Content-Marketing Check-In a Must-Do

Without a regular review, you won't be able to take a strategic approach to your efforts, and if you don't understand where you're at, you can't create a clear path for where you're going.
Aaron Agius | 5 min read
Use the Metrics That Really Matter in Your Business
Metrics

Use the Metrics That Really Matter in Your Business

Numbers are vitally important to knowing how well you're doing, but only if they're pertinent to your goals.
Michael Cooper | 4 min read
3 Principles of Video Games That Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur
Video Games

3 Principles of Video Games That Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur

Don't dismiss this popular and growing medium as a waste of time, they hold the potential to boost the skills you need to succeed.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
5 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Keep Moving Forward
Success Strategies

5 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Keep Moving Forward

To be successful in business, stay in action, even if it means going sideways at times (as in soccer) to reach a goal.
Jesse Torres | 5 min read
Forget Big Goals. Take Baby Steps for Small, Daily Wins.
Goals

Forget Big Goals. Take Baby Steps for Small, Daily Wins.

Looking at the big picture and all the phases involved can be daunting. Use this strategy instead.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Create Momentum When You're Stuck in the Middle
Managing Change

Create Momentum When You're Stuck in the Middle

Here are some approaches to get back on track when you're well out of the gate, but the finish line is nowhere in sight.
Jesse Sostrin | 5 min read
3 Proven Strategies for Running a Great Business That Will Also Work in Our Personal Lives
Personal Development

3 Proven Strategies for Running a Great Business That Will Also Work in Our Personal Lives

Entrepreneurs build a business step by step and learn from what goes wrong. That approach works in our lives outside work, too.
Matt Girvan | 6 min read
This Company Thinks It's Unlocked the Secret to Employee Engagement and Productivity
Employee Engagement

This Company Thinks It's Unlocked the Secret to Employee Engagement and Productivity

BetterWorks, which just raised a $15.5 million Series A round, merges the concepts of game mechanics and the quantified self to motivate and manage employees' goals.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
