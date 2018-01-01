Prototypes

Don't Start Marketing Before You're Ready to Start Selling
Creating a demand for something you can't deliver will hurt your brand reputation and your bottom line.
George Deeb | 4 min read
From Prototype to Production: 3 Things You Must Do
There's no substitute for research. Your success depends on knowing what it costs to create your product and finding the best way to build it.
David Cann | 7 min read
Photo of Magic Leap AR Prototype Leaks Out, Backpack and All
Obtained by Business Insider, it claims to show the company's "Product Equivalent" (PEQ) build.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
5 Favors to Call in When Launching a Business
Your network of family and friends are your go-to source for help in the early stages. All you have to do is ask.
Sabine Ghali | 4 min read
Design Vs. Function: How Should You Start Prototyping?
These two key elements will dictate how you portray your products.
Bolanile Maté | 2 min read
Test These 3 Feedback Strategies Before You Launch Your Startup
If you don't validate your business idea with potential customers, you can't know if you're really offering them what they want or need.
Iman Jalali | 4 min read
Rapid Prototyping: The Best Route to Happy Customers
Transform product development from a guessing game into great market research: 4 ways how.
Tony Scherba | 6 min read
5 Ways to Create an Almost-There Prototype Marketing Video
Building it makes your idea real; video captures it visually. Do less of the first and more of the second to test the market sooner.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
The Inventor of the George Foreman Grill Sets the Record Straight
Michael Boehm explains how he created one of the bestselling infomercial products of all time.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
These 5 Robotics Startups Are Changing The Way Work Gets Done
Industrial robots don't always get as much attention as their humanoid counterparts, but they are changing the life of humans just as much, if not more.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
