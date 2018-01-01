Startup Business Ideas

7 Actionable Steps to Craft a Lean Business Model
Starting a Business

7 Actionable Steps to Craft a Lean Business Model

Start small, use a proven approach, anticipate change and pay attention to customer opinion and market research.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 5 min read
What's The Value of An Idea?
Business Ideas

What's The Value of An Idea?

A good idea can change put a great team on an entirely different trajectory.
Mark Peter Davis | 3 min read
Ideas Are Crap Without Execution and Follow-Through
Business Ideas

Ideas Are Crap Without Execution and Follow-Through

Remember that great idea you had that someone else took up and ran with? Don't let that ever happen again.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond
Target Markets

Don't Be Afraid to Be the Biggest Fish Splashing Around in the Smallest Pond

Lots of markets are crowded. You're more likely to thrive in the one that's not.
Mike Kalis | 4 min read
5 Thought Experiments to Test Your Business Idea
Business Ideas

5 Thought Experiments to Test Your Business Idea

A seemingly good idea with flaws can cause the entire foundation to collapse, while a questionable idea with more merits than faults might be abandoned despite having a real shot at success.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
10 Businesses to Start That Can Weather Any Economy
Business Ideas

10 Businesses to Start That Can Weather Any Economy

Worried our economy is headed south? Here are 10 ideas to build a recession-proof business.
Susan Solovic | 5 min read
Show Your Competitive Edge Without Knocking Your Rivals
Project Grow

Show Your Competitive Edge Without Knocking Your Rivals

Do more than down your rivals. This video shows you how to stand apart using your merits.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 3 min read
What Makes You Better? Business Plans and Highlighting Strengths.
Project Grow

What Makes You Better? Business Plans and Highlighting Strengths.

As you examine your industry and competitors, identify your competitive edge.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
How to Come Up With an Idea for a Business
Starting a Business

How to Come Up With an Idea for a Business

If you know you want to be your own boss but you aren't sure what type of business you want to start, these tips can help you figure that out.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
5 Ways to Know if Your Idea Could Become a Business
Business Ideas

5 Ways to Know if Your Idea Could Become a Business

How to judge if you're on to something big.
Jenna Schnuer | 11 min read
