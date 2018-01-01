Tablets

5 Ways Your Restaurant Experience Will Change in 2016
Some of it is already happening: tablets replacing servers and ordering and prepaying for food with an app. Now it's time for restaurants to really embrace new technology.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
Study: Time Spent on Mobile Devices Doubled in 2015
Use of so-called phablets has also exploded, and may soon become the top type of mobile device.
Don Reisinger | 3 min read
You Gotta Write It All Down
Entrepreneurs need pen and paper, or that tablet, laptop or whatever is preferable.
Entrepreneur Network | 4 min read
Apple's iPad Pro Hits the Web Wednesday, Stores This Week
The new device, which starts at $799, is competing with Microsoft's Surface Pro 3.
Reuters | 1 min read
Meet Google's New 'Pixel C' Tablet
The convertible tablet is reminiscent of the Chromebook Pixel, but uses Android as its operating system.
Emily Price | 2 min read
Apple Unveils the iPad Pro, Its Biggest Tablet Yet
The iPad is getting closer to replacing your laptop.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Could a $50 Tablet This Holiday Season Help Salvage Amazon's Struggling Hardware Division?
The forthcoming 6-inch device would be one of the cheapest tablets on the market.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro
Here are the latest rumblings on the long-anticipated tablet's potential screen size, release date and features.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Your Business Has Two Options: Adapt or Die
Sometimes, even the most trusted brands may find themselves in need of an extreme makeover.
Jason Daley | 12 min read
Google Announces Android M, Which Is All About 'Polish and Quality'
The M operating system is focused on refining the entire Android experience.
Devindra Hardawar | 4 min read

Tablets are portable touchscreen wireless computer devices that are generally sought for their convenience, especially while traveling. While Apple's iPads are a popular tablet choice, there are diverse PC tablet options as well, plus e-readers with personal computer functions -- such as the Amazon Fire. 

