Tablets
Smartphones
Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'
The device uses what Samsung calls an Infinity Flex Display and opens up to a 7.3-inch tablet, which the company says will support three active apps at once.
More From This Topic
Restaurants
5 Ways Your Restaurant Experience Will Change in 2016
Some of it is already happening: tablets replacing servers and ordering and prepaying for food with an app. Now it's time for restaurants to really embrace new technology.
Mobile
Study: Time Spent on Mobile Devices Doubled in 2015
Use of so-called phablets has also exploded, and may soon become the top type of mobile device.
Entrepreneur Network
You Gotta Write It All Down
Entrepreneurs need pen and paper, or that tablet, laptop or whatever is preferable.
iPad Pro
Apple's iPad Pro Hits the Web Wednesday, Stores This Week
The new device, which starts at $799, is competing with Microsoft's Surface Pro 3.
Meet Google's New 'Pixel C' Tablet
The convertible tablet is reminiscent of the Chromebook Pixel, but uses Android as its operating system.
Apple
Apple Unveils the iPad Pro, Its Biggest Tablet Yet
The iPad is getting closer to replacing your laptop.
Amazon
Could a $50 Tablet This Holiday Season Help Salvage Amazon's Struggling Hardware Division?
The forthcoming 6-inch device would be one of the cheapest tablets on the market.
Apple
Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro
Here are the latest rumblings on the long-anticipated tablet's potential screen size, release date and features.
Change
Your Business Has Two Options: Adapt or Die
Sometimes, even the most trusted brands may find themselves in need of an extreme makeover.
Android
Google Announces Android M, Which Is All About 'Polish and Quality'
The M operating system is focused on refining the entire Android experience.
Tablets are portable touchscreen wireless computer devices that are generally sought for their convenience, especially while traveling. While Apple's iPads are a popular tablet choice, there are diverse PC tablet options as well, plus e-readers with personal computer functions -- such as the Amazon Fire.