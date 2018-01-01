Y Combinator

New Report Shines Light on the U.S. Accelerator Industry
Accelerators

Gust released its 2015 Global Accelerator Report. The U.S. and Canada are leading the way.
Miklos Grof | 5 min read
Guaranteed Basic Income Is Not Worth the Risks of Experimentation
Economics

As with all economic policies, basic income needs to be based on the balance sheet not the good intentions of Silicon Valley.
Ray Hennessey | 8 min read
Mark Cuban Slams Y Combinator Co-Founder for Dissing Shark Tank in Ugly Twitter Feud
Shark Tank

Don't swim with sharks, not if you can't bite back.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How a Startup Is Helping Retailers by Using Digital Tests in Physical Spaces
Startups

An NYC startup applies A/B testing -- common in the digital space -- to convert foot traffic to sales in brick-and-mortar stores.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
This Nonprofit Acts Like a Tech Startup. Why Don't More Nonprofits Do the Same?
Social Entrepreneurship

Instead of constantly fundraising, Y Combinator graduate Watsi has adopted a more defined model.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Y Combinator Creates New Fund to Invest In Its Later-Stage Companies
Y Combinator

The $700 million pool gives the incubator the ability to bet big on winner.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win
Entrepreneurial Spirit

Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
Joe Robinson | 15+ min read
How This Startup Is Helping Restaurants Be More Efficient About Delivery
Food Delivery

DoorDash's web software and app offers restaurants on-demand delivery options using a team of Uber-style drivers.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
5 Times You Should Rethink Joining an Accelerator
Accelerators

Before your put the pedal to the metal, make sure your company is ready to quickly scale.
Kate Whiting | 4 min read
From Prison to Silicon Valley: How One Entrepreneur Spun a Jail Sentence Into a Y-Combinator Backed Startup
Starting Up

Frederick Hutson shares advice for entrepreneurs with untraditional backgrounds who are seeking VC funding.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
